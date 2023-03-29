a

We go to sleep each night not knowing if we will wake up in the morning. How many of us ponder that thought? Nothing is certain. Few things are predictable. We take it on faith that when we get behind the wheel of our vehicles, we will not only get to our destination safely, but that we will make it back home in one piece.

Last year, I lived alone for most of the year. It was the first time I had lived by myself in a couple decades. I thought to myself on occasion, “What if I slip in the shower and hit my head and bleed out?” “What if I start choking on my food and I can’t get my airway clear on my own?” We, as a people, operate on the faith that the next moment is going to be there by default.


