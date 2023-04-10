...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT MONDAY TO 6 AM MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will very
quickly rise to HIGH today with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache Valley and
Ogden Valley.
* WHEN...In effect 6 AM MDT this morning to 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Warm temperatures and the intense sun will create
widespread areas of unstable wet snow. Natural and human-
triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain. People
should avoid being in avalanche terrain (off of and out from
under slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and stay clear of
avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
One person was hospitalized in the early morning hours on Sunday, April 9 after sustaining injuries when a passenger vehicle collided with a railcar where the railroad intersects SR 102 in Deweyville.
A Cache County woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries when her car collided with a railcar as a train passed through Deweyville early Sunday morning.
The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday where the railroad intersects SR 102 about two miles east of Tremonton. The Tremonton Fire Department, Central Box Elder Fire District, Utah Highway Patrol and Tremonton-Garland Police Department responded to find a car smashed against the side of one of the railcars of the passing train.
The driver of the car, a 32-year-old woman from Nibley, had to be extricated and was first rushed to Bear River Valley Hospital in Tremonton, then airlifted to an Ogden hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” Tremonton Fire Chief Chris Scothern said. No further information regarding the patient’s condition was available as of Monday.
The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was heading eastbound out of Tremonton when the car struck the northbound train. UHP continues to investigate the cause of the accident.
Signage on the railcar with which the passenger vehicle collided indicated that the railcar was transporting sulfuric acid, a highly hazardous liquid. Scothern said responders quickly found the point of impact and determined there was no leakage from the railcar, and were able to rule out any environmental or public safety hazard.
“The first thing we do when we get on a scene is make sure all our guys are safe, then we treat the patient, and then we look for other hazards,” he said.
SR 102 was closed and the train shut down for several hours Sunday morning as UHP and Union Pacific investigated the scene.
While expressing concern for the injured driver, Scothern praised the efforts of everyone involved in the response effort.
“Law enforcement, fire and EMS crews did an amazing job to extricate, treat and transport the patient to a higher level of care,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.