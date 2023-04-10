car vs train

One person was hospitalized in the early morning hours on Sunday, April 9 after sustaining injuries when a passenger vehicle collided with a railcar where the railroad intersects SR 102 in Deweyville.

 Courtesy photo/Tremonton Fire Department

A Cache County woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries when her car collided with a railcar as a train passed through Deweyville early Sunday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday where the railroad intersects SR 102 about two miles east of Tremonton. The Tremonton Fire Department, Central Box Elder Fire District, Utah Highway Patrol and Tremonton-Garland Police Department responded to find a car smashed against the side of one of the railcars of the passing train.


