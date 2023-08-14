Bear Lake Memorial Hospital has announced another new hire: Dr. Brian Retherford, an obstetrician gynecologist. A biography provided by the hospital follows.
Brian S. Retherford, MD is a Board Certified OB/GYN physician bringing gynecological surgery, including robotic surgery, to southeastern Idaho. His 28 years of experience will help BLMH launch its brand-new robotic surgery program. He will offer a full spectrum of office gynecology and surgical gynecology services, including minimally invasive and robotic procedures. Some surgeries include the correction of stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse as well as robotic assisted hysterectomies. He also is skilled in sterilization procedures, endometrial ablation, hysteroscopy, among others. Clinic services are available as well, such as cervical and breast cancer screening, family planning, medical treatment of abnormal bleeding, etc.
Dr. Retherford attended Michigan State University for both undergraduate education and medical school. He then completed a four-year OB/GYN residency program at David Grant USAF Medical Center at Travis Air Force Base in California. He then worked as an active-duty OB/GYN physician for two years each at Luke AFB and the US Air Force Academy. Upon honorable discharge from the Air Force, he set up a private practice in Grass Valley, CA, where he practiced for the next seven years. Having tired of private practice, he joined Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas, WY where he remained for the past 13 years before moving west to Bear Lake County. He has been Board Certified since 2001 and has thoroughly enjoyed providing the full range of obstetrics and gynecology services to his patients for so many years. He would now like to focus exclusively on his primary passion, gynecological surgery.
His family includes his wife, Lindsey, and their five children along with their beloved dog. His wife is a longtime peri-operative nurse who loves taking care of patients. In their spare time, they enjoy many outdoor activities including skiing, hiking, and water sports. They love the outdoors and are excited to begin exploring all the natural beauty that the little slice of heaven we call Bear Lake Valley has to offer.
Dr. Retherford will be practicing in the Family Care Clinic. Call 208-847-4495 for an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.