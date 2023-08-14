dr

Bear Lake Memorial Hospital has announced another new hire: Dr. Brian Retherford, an obstetrician gynecologist. A biography provided by the hospital follows.

Brian S. Retherford, MD is a Board Certified OB/GYN physician bringing gynecological surgery, including robotic surgery, to southeastern Idaho. His 28 years of experience will help BLMH launch its brand-new robotic surgery program. He will offer a full spectrum of office gynecology and surgical gynecology services, including minimally invasive and robotic procedures. Some surgeries include the correction of stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse as well as robotic assisted hysterectomies. He also is skilled in sterilization procedures, endometrial ablation, hysteroscopy, among others. Clinic services are available as well, such as cervical and breast cancer screening, family planning, medical treatment of abnormal bleeding, etc.


