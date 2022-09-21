THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
541 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN UTAH THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL UTAH
JUAB MILLARD PIUTE
SANPETE SEVIER
IN NORTHERN UTAH
BOX ELDER CACHE DAVIS
MORGAN RICH SALT LAKE
SUMMIT TOOELE UTAH
WASATCH WEBER
IN SOUTHERN UTAH
BEAVER IRON WASHINGTON
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY
IN SOUTHWEST WYOMING
UINTA
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMERICAN FORK, BEAVER, BOUNTIFUL,
BRIGHAM CITY, CALLAO, CEDAR CITY, CIRCLEVILLE, COALVILLE, DELTA,
EVANSTON, FAIRVIEW, FARMINGTON, FILLMORE, GRANTSVILLE, GUNNISON,
HEBER CITY, HUNTSVILLE, HURRICANE, JUNCTION, LAKETOWN, LAYTON,
LOGAN, MANTI, MIDVALE, MILFORD, MINERSVILLE, MONROE, MORGAN,
NEPHI, OGDEN, PARK CITY, PAROWAN, PROVO, RANDOLPH, RICHFIELD,
ROY, SALINA, SALT LAKE CITY, SANDY, ST GEORGE,
STRAWBERRY RESERVOIR, SUGARHOUSE, TOOELE, TREMONTON, WOODRUFF,
AND ZION NATL PARK.
Logan Regional Hospital has been recognized as one of the top performing hospitals in the United States for the 11th time, as it was named on the 2022 Merative 100 Top Hospitals list, according to a release sent out by the hospital.
The list, published by Fortune magazine, comes from a study conducted by Merative, a data and analytics company that works closely with the health industry. According to the release, a stringent evaluation of 2,650 short-term, acute care, non-federal hospitals was conducted to identify the nation's top performing hospitals.
Emillio Rodriguez, the marketing and communications manager for Intermountain Healthcare, said hospitals don’t apply or pay to be on list, and the study remains unbiased.
Additionally, Rodriguez said the hospital fell into the “medium community hospitals” category, and is the most winning and most awarded hospital in that category.
According to the release, hospitals named on the list are recognized for excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health. They also had the best results in operational performance indicators such as survival rates, patient complications, healthcare associated infections, lengths of stay and inpatient expenses.
Rodriguez said hospitals should be honored to win awards like these, as it is a testament to caregivers.
“It seems like they are always grinding and doing what they can, so it’s really great to be able to show the community the hard work that they are doing,” Rodriguez said. “It means a lot to us to be able to show the work that they’re putting forth and the effort they’re contributing.”
The release also states hospitals were surveyed for contributions to community health, partnerships with local organizations to implement critical programs, and efforts to support local economic and social progress.
Brandon McBride, the CEO of Logan Regional, said in the release he is proud and excited for the continued recognition. He said it shows patients can trust in receiving the best care possible.
“This is a great achievement that recognizes the incredible dedication and commitment of our physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses, technician's and all of the amazing caregivers at Logan Regional Hospital,” he said. “I’m proud of that achievement for our community."