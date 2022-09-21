hjnstock-Your News Now

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Logan Regional Hospital has been recognized as one of the top performing hospitals in the United States for the 11th time, as it was named on the 2022 Merative 100 Top Hospitals list, according to a release sent out by the hospital.

The list, published by Fortune magazine, comes from a study conducted by Merative, a data and analytics company that works closely with the health industry. According to the release, a stringent evaluation of 2,650 short-term, acute care, non-federal hospitals was conducted to identify the nation's top performing hospitals.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you