120 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
July 31, 1903
GOVERNMENT ENGINEERS DOING AN IMMENSE AMOUNT OF WORK ON BEAR LAKE
Judge Rich was in town Monday, and to an Examiner scribe he said that the government surveyors were still at work around the head of the lake. Just what was contemplated the Judge said he didn’t know, for the engineer in charge was a close mouthed individual, but from the amount and direction of the lines they were running the Judge thought that some immense reservoir proposition would be the outcome. Taking in connection with the statement, recently given out at Washington, that great work was in store for the Bear Lake Reservoir scheme, it is easy to guess what the surveying means.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
August 2, 1923
A WORTHWHILE EXCURSION
More than 50,000 baby chicks were imported into Bear Lake County last spring. We will have, therefore, at least 20,000 laying pullets by November 1st. If these pullets are properly housed and fed they will produce, above the cost of feed and labor, $40,000 to $60,000 worth of eggs during the year. The statement is not exaggerated. There are accurate records available which show that several flocks in the county have produced $2.00 per hen net for the eight months, November 1st to June 30th.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
August 5, 1948
REMAINS ARRIVE HERE FRIDAY
The remains of Corporal Archie A Bischoff, infantry, killed in action November 14, 1944 in France, will arrive at the Matthews Mortuary Friday in a funeral car from Ogden.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p. m. Saturday at the Geneva cemetery. Memorial services were held December 11, 1944 in the Geneva ward chapel.
Corporal Bischoff, who was 22 years old at the time of his death, attended the U.S.A.C. at Logan prior to entering the service in 1941. He went overseas in April 1943. He was the son of the late David Bischoff and Minnie Lashbrook Bischoff.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
August 2, 1973
ACCIDENTAL GUN WOUND FATAL
William M. Dalton, 39. employed at the Indian Creek Ranch south I of Bear Lake Hot Springs, by Dr. Conrad Nebeker, died of a .22 caliber bullet wound accidentally inflicted at about 5:05 p.m. July 23, according to a report made by Sheriff Larry Lloyd.
Mr. Dalton was carrying a Springfield model rifle while chasing an unruly St Bernard dog, Mrs. Dalton informed Sheriff Lloyd, Deputy Sheriff Theo Nelson and Coroner Leonard Matthews. Apparently, Mr. Dalton, holding the barrel of the gun, struck at the dog with the butt, which hit the ground, broke the stock and caused the accidental discharge. The bullet entered near the sternum and continued into a portion of the heart. The dog was killed later in the evening.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
August 2, 1998
DOWNED TIMBER EXAMINED, PLANS MADE
The forest service is trying to make a case for salvaging wind-downed timber in the Bloomington Canyon area.
A number of forest service employees escorted interested people to the area where trees were blown down in an intense wind storm July 3.
Present were representatives from Jensen Lumber and Louisiana Pacific, Idaho Fish and Game, Bear Lake County Commissioners, LOVE Bear Lake, Bloomington Cattle Association, the press and others who were not representing organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.