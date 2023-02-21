...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING
TO 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. Traction
laws may be enacted. Heavy snow will impact the Tuesday
evening and Wednesday morning commutes. Blowing and drifting
snow will reduce visibility on I-84 from Tremonton to the
Idaho border.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Two Logan Regional Hospital nurses have been awarded the DAISY Award for Nursing Excellence.
On Friday, Intermountain Health announced that two of its registered nurses, Cydney Tibbitts and Josh Langford, were recognized for their excellent, compassionate and skillful care.
Tibbitts, who works as an intensive care nurse at Logan Regional, was nominated for the award by a patient’s family member for the care she provided their 98-year-old father, according to the announcement.
“All through the commotion Cydney remained calm, professional, compassionate, and managed to keep us informed and we trusted her,” the family member said, according to the announcement.
The family member also mentioned Tibbitts demonstrated knowledge, good judgment, concern and patience.
“I’m sure she was exhausted but did not show it,” said the family member in the announcement. “She is also very thoughtful and ordered a sitter to ensure his safety moving forward.”
Langford, who is a surgical and pediatric nurse at Logan Regional, was also nominated by a patient’s family member who “praised him” for the care he provided their 70-year-old mother.
“I am so appreciative of Josh for emotionally and medically caring for my mom when I was so spent from being her support person with the first procedure and then having to have a second procedure too,” the family member said in the announcement.
Even through a shift change, Langford continued to care for the patient until she was comfortable and taken care of, the family member said.
“He really went the extra mile for us with his excellent care,” they said.
The DAISY Foundation, established in 1999, honors both excellent nursing practice and compassionate care. The award is in honor of nurses who demonstrated “extraordinary, compassionate and skillful” care for J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 due to complications with an auto-immune disease.
Intermountain Health Nursing Administrator Neil Perkes said in the announcement he is grateful for the opportunity to recognize these two nurses who exceeded their customers’ expectations.
“They are the embodiment of the culture of clinical excellence, as well as compassionate caring for those they serve, which we strive for here at Logan Regional Hospital,” Perkes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.