120 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
September 4, 1903
ACCIDENTALLY KILLED - RUDOLPH TEUSCHER MEETS INSTANT DEATH WHILE HUNTING
Another sad accident occurred in the mountains back of Montpelier Wednesday afternoon.
Rudolph Teuscher, one of Montpelier's most popular young men, in company with Jake Kunz and some others, started for Elk Valley, near Giveout, on a chicken hunt. On the way they stopped at a ranch called Ephraim. Mr. Kunz got out of the rig to open a gate, leaving Rudolph sitting in the buggy, with a shotgun by his side, to drive the team through. After driving through the opening he pulled up on the lines to stop the horses, and as he did so the gun, which was loaded, slipped down striking the hammer and exploding the shell in the gun. The contents of the charge tore away part of the left wrist and entered the unfortunate man's side directly over the heart. He gave one scream and expired.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
September 6, 1923
NOTICE TO CAR OWNERS
Parking and repair work being done on cars, on Eighth street between Washington and Lincoln, is strictly forbidden.
Drivers of automobiles are warned not to turn their cars around on Washington avenue, except at the intersections. Any violators of this rule will be vigorously prosecuted.
BY ORDER OF MAYOR
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
September 9, 1948
AIR PARCEL POST SERVICE
The advent of speedier nationwide—worldwide air parcel post service September 1 brings back to minds of old-timers the introduction of similar surface operations 33 years ago. It was in 1913, according to Postmaster Dunn of Montpelier, that parcel post first made its appearance in the United States.
The service at that time was established primarily to aid farmers and hamlets, located off the beaten paths, in expediting their products to market and, in turn, receiving sorely needed goods from larger cities. However, mail order houses and other establishment were quick to realize its value.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
September 6, 1973
BUILDING PERMITS ARE GRANTED AT COUNCIL MEETING
Montpelier City Council in regular session Tuesday at the City Hall proclaimed the General City Election will be held on Tuesday, November 6 and passed a Resolution for an election to be held on the same date proposing the issuance of general obligation sewer bonds in the amount of $100,000 for construction of a sewage treatment project. A mayor and three councilmen are to be elected November 6, according to the unofficial minutes made available by Clerk June Bunderson.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
September 9, 1998
CIVIL SUIT FILED AGAINST MANY LOCAL OFFICIALS
In what may be one of the most interesting legal cases in Bear Lake Valley, Gary L. and Carol McDonald of St. Charles have filed a civil suit in federal court against several officials and a number of private citizens of Bear Lake County...
The conspiracy, according to the summons document, seems to be to run the McDonalds "out of Bear Lake County, destroy not only their businesses, economic pursuits and activities, but also their familial relationships with each other, their children, and to harass, intimidate and/or subject plaintiffs to continuing unwarranted and manufactured criminal charges, proceedings and/or falsely circulated criminal activities or deliberately contrived, false and planted information so as to discredit, ridicule and demean plaintiffs into leaving Bear Lake County."
