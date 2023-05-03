A HUNTER IN THE CITY
Ah! The German Shorthair Pointer—smart, easy to train, easy to groom, extremely active, a fantastic bird hunter, and also an amazing family dog—but no one ever warns you about the whining. If you’re an owner of this breed and reading this, I’m sure you’re laughing and nodding your head in agreement.
The moment you begin to rouse from bed, they whine. If you open the refrigerator door, or attempt to eat anything, they whine. You begin to put on your shoes and coat, and reach for your car keys, they whine. You have them packed in the car, driving to the dog park, they whine. And when you’re snuggled down on the couch watching a movie...there they are, staring you down, whining!
There is no escape from this high-pitched, eardrum-terrorizing whine. I love my dog, but I can easily lose count of how many times per day I shout, “SHUT UP EVA!”
If you can survive the whine, they are an amazing breed. Loyal and loving, protective yet friendly, and always eager to please. But this is no lap dog, nor is it an apartment dog, or a “just happy to sit around the house” dog. This is a working dog, and working dogs have a purpose that needs fulfilling.
Suburbia can be limited in places to exercise my hunting dog properly. Dog parks are usually overcrowded, too small, and sometimes visited by breeds I’d prefer my dog not socialize with. And the only way to wear down her batteries there is to constantly throw a ball for an hour.
We have plenty of places to go hiking: mountains, canyons and beaches, but they tend to require dogs to be leashed all the time. But luck is on my side: There is a man-made island that has no permanent structures, opens at dawn and closes at 10 p.m., and allows dogs anywhere, anytime, off leash. Even with the leash freedom, they still enclosed a massive area, dedicated as a dog park where the city mows down any foxtails and other non-dog-friendly plants.
A simple one way road follows the perimeter of the island, leaving the entire center wild and free, abundant in rabbits, ground squirrels, and other small prey animals. Trees and shrubs are plentiful, with the spring bringing wild daisies taller than myself, and hiking trails shoot off in every direction. An enormous sand wall was created around the perimeter of the center of the island, making the sounds of the city fade away. A hunting dogs paradise! Only a 15-minute drive from home, to a place where she can run free—smelling the smells, chasing the birds and rabbits, and just being a downright silly dog. I’m always amused by how many hunting dogs and their owners I cross paths with while hiking; all of them there for the same reason I am—hoping that when we return home, our dogs will nap for more than an hour.
Eva is my first dog, given to me by my husband as a surprise birthday gift almost two years ago. So small at eight weeks old that she could fit in our little cat carrier. Floppy ears, a docked tail (for hunting purposes), and the cutest little, round tummy which you couldn’t resist petting.
Although she was the runt of a litter of ten, she now comes in at 55 pounds—large for a female runt. But of all her brothers and sisters, she was the most “chilled”—hanging back for a moment when anyone would approach the whelping box, patiently waiting her turn.
Your first dog is a learning experience, filled with trail and error, but luckily everything has gone smoothly for both me and the dog. She demands her daily walks, and she knows when the weekend has arrived: this means going for our big hike, and the whining and barking will persist until the task is complete. But those early mornings are one of my favorites, too: no kids, no husband, no house work and no school work—just me and the dog in the middle of the city, on a little deserted island. We hike together, we run together, we cross paths occasionally with other dogs and their owners, and then enjoy a quiet ride home in the car. After a good, solid nap, it won’t be long before the whine resuscitates.
It’s not impossible to have a hunting dog in suburbia, as long as you’re dedicated to walks, hikes, runs, or swims every day. Too often I have seen people get an active or large breed of dog, perhaps even a working dog, and either lock the dog in a kennel for most of the day, or just leave her in an apartment with no room to run. A Doberman Pinscher is not going to be pleased living in an apartment without a long daily walk.
Anyone planning to purchase a dog should research breeds, and be cautious of puppy mills—we do not want to encourage these miscreants. Working dogs are best purchased though a breeder with an extensive, clean bloodline, accompanied by papers from the AKC (American Kennel Club). Those looking for basic companionship, and looking to help non-puppies, should look at shelters. There are many great dogs at shelters, but there are many not-so-great dogs, too. If you have small children at home, exercise caution if adopting a rescue, because to some degree you’re getting a wildcard. But in the end, all good dogs deserve good homes filled with love, patience, and the occasional table scraps.
DID YOU KNOW? Fifty-two days equals one year to a dog!
