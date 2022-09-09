When my husband, S. MeRell Munson, passed away last year in a farming accident, I felt I was in the center of a vortex, being sucked in and being covered up in an unimaginable amount of grief and heart shattering pain. For a very short time, I felt as though it was just me and our family that was going to be affected by his death. Our world had shattered and a new life was manifesting that was completely different than we ever envisioned for our growing little family's future. I was reminded that the things of the world are not set in stone and anyone can be there and then gone in the blink of an eye. MeRell and I loved the simple life of being a farming family. We loved seeing our kids learning the value of hard work, loving what we did in life, helping others, and being a good friend to everyone. Because of that, I have no regrets about the life we got to share with him.
Very quickly after his passing, I began to experience the magnitude of how his passing had affected the community as well as others I will never know, near and far. It is like a single drop into a pond - the ripples in the middle are the most defined, but they expand in rounds away from the middle, changing all of the water to different degrees in every direction. His pond was larger than I thought possible. Even to this day, I am still sorrowful for their loss as well as mine. At the same time, I am amazed by the complete multitude of people whose lives were positively impacted by MeRell.
For the first few months after his accident, and some still ongoing, my little family has been able to experience, see, witness, and be blessed by the goodness and kindness of people's hearts. It has been truly humbling to see individuals, families, friends, groups, organizations, companies, and the community close and afar support us through their own grief and heartache. People have been loving, caring, and generous in so many ways. They have kept us moving forward, guiding each one of us along a path of our own healing as we took our first steps into discovering our new way of life. We have been lifted and carried at the times when new challenges weigh us down. You have made the impossible life circumstance possible to handle, one day at a time. Thank you, each and every one of you, for helping us heal together through this first year and for continuing to never give up on me and my family. We couldn't have made it this long without each and every one of you. You are proof that there is goodness in this world that keeps hope alive. Bless you all!