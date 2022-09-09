Letter logo (new) (copy)

To the editor:

When my husband, S. MeRell Munson, passed away last year in a farming accident, I felt I was in the center of a vortex, being sucked in and being covered up in an unimaginable amount of grief and heart shattering pain. For a very short time, I felt as though it was just me and our family that was going to be affected by his death. Our world had shattered and a new life was manifesting that was completely different than we ever envisioned for our growing little family's future. I was reminded that the things of the world are not set in stone and anyone can be there and then gone in the blink of an eye. MeRell and I loved the simple life of being a farming family. We loved seeing our kids learning the value of hard work, loving what we did in life, helping others, and being a good friend to everyone. Because of that, I have no regrets about the life we got to share with him. 

