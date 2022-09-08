jc
Here’s a puzzler for you: why is it that every time the MSM reports on cloud seeding, they treat it like some kind of crazy new invention that the world has never seen before?

For the latest example of this phenomenon, check out “China is seeding clouds to replenish its shrinking Yangtze River,” which was posted to that bastion of truth, CNN.com, on August 18. In this Pulitzer-worthy piece, it takes a crack squad of no less than three reporters to tell us that “Chinese planes are firing rods into the sky to bring more rainfall to its crucial Yangtze River, which has dried up in parts.”

