In an effort to help wintering big game, particularly deer, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced a statewide emergency closure to “shed hunting,” effective today through April 30.
According to the announcement, DWR biologists have been monitoring Utah snow depths and winter temperatures, as well as the condition of the deer — such as body fat levels and fawn weights of the animals going into winter — since early December. The biologists also measured animal migration survival by placing GPS collars on deer, according to the announcement.
“Data from these monitoring efforts and GPS tracking show that the extreme cold and increased snowpack across the state are starting to impact mule deer fawn survival rates, and may negatively impact the ability of the adult deer to survive the winter,” the announcement states.
Justin Shirley, the DWR director, said that in these types of conditions big game animals are weakened and highly vulnerable to repeated human-caused disturbances.
“The unnecessary expenditure of energy and stress associated with disturbance — like being repeatedly followed by someone gathering shed antlers — may significantly decrease the survival rates of big game animals, particularly deer, this winter,” he said.
Closing the shed antler and horn gathering season will minimize a major source of disturbance in the areas and time periods when big game animals are most exposed, Shirley said in the announcement. Although, shed antler gathering is not the only winter activity that could disturb wintering wildlife.
“We encourage everyone to be aware of wildlife during this vulnerable period and do their best to not disturb them,” Shirley said.
These temporary restrictions don’t just apply to naturally shed antlers, but also to searching for horns and antlers still attached to the skull plate of deceased animals, the announcement states. DWR conservation officers will be conducting additional patrols to enforce these restrictions.
As an additional effort to help wintering big game, the DWR also implemented emergency deer feeding in parts of Cache, Rich and Summit counties. DWR biologists will continue to monitor deer and winter conditions, and may feed deer in additional locations, the announcement states. Deer feeding will not happen in areas where chronic wasting disease has been found.
“We know shed hunting is a popular pastime for many families in Utah, and we appreciate everyone’s understanding and cooperation in waiting to go gather antlers until after April 30,” DWR Big Game Coordinator Dax Mangus said in the announcement. “These efforts will help reduce stress on Utah's big game animals and increase their chances of surviving the winter.”
