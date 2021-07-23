100 years ago
Montpelier Examiner
July 29, 1921
TROUT FRY PLANTED IN 11 LOCAL STREAMS
Local sportsmen will be pleased to learn of the efforts of the State Fish and Game Department to keep the streams of Bear Lake and neighboring counties well stocked with trout. This week, 35 cans of fingerlings were planted in the streams of this county being divided equally among the following streams and lakes: Crow Creek, Montpelier Creek, Georgetown Creek, Ephraim Lake, Nounan Creek, and Muddy and Ovid Creeks. Five cans, each containing 2,500 trout, were allotted to each of these streams.
Local sportsmen volunteered to deliver the fish to the various streams, and no expense was incurred in distributing the fish. The allotment comprised a total of 82,000 trout.
Blackfoot River, northeast of Soda Springs, also received an allotment of 40 cans of fingerlings in this shipment from the state hatchery. The 40 cans contained approximately 100,000 trout.
75 years ago
The News-Examiner
July 25, 1946
GROUNDS READIED FOR COUNTY FAIR
"Extensive repairs and improvements of buildings and sports facilities at the Bear Lake County fairgrounds are now underway in preparation for this year's revival of the county exhibition schedule for September 5, 6, and 7," A. E. Thiel, general chairman, announced today. "Advertising for the premium book, going to oil exhibitors, has been solicited and will soon be printed," Mr. Thiel said.
"We are working to make this one of the county's outstanding fairs in spite of the fact that the last showing was in 1941," Mr. Thiel said.
The Bear Lake rodeo, sponsored by the chamber of commerce, will again be presented as the entertainment feature of the fair. Marlon McBride, who has furnished the stock and directed recent Montpelier rodeos, is again under contract. In addition, there will be a carnival and midway by the Utah Exposition Shows, which promises to be up to pre-war standard for this type of entertainment. Dances will also be held on the open air pavilion.
"The Chamber of Commerce," Mr. McClellan pointed out, "in sponsoring the rodeo in conjunction with the fair does not desire to make money for the organization. It is only the Chamber's aim to put on as good a show as possible and to return every cent of profit toward improving the physical plant and presenting an ever better rodeo.
50 years ago
The News-Examiner
July 29, 1971
PILOT PROGRAM BRINGS MEDICAL SPECIALISTS TO RURAL AREAS IN STATE
A new approach in the practice of medicine in small towns and rural areas is being developed this summer at the hospital centers in Montpelier, Soda Springs, and Downey. This pilot program is bringing doctors who are specialists in their respective fields from the Medical School of Stanford University and the Palo Alto Clinic to these rival hospitals for practice periods of two to five weeks. They team with staffs of the three local hospitals in consultation, diagnosis, and treatment of patients and exchange of ideas.
Although definite figures on number of patients seen and services performed are not immediately available until this pilot program is completed, it is estimated about 500 local patients will have been seen in consultation with local physicians during this first summer's trial program.
The Pilot Program now unfolding and being developed had its origin at Stanford University following the delivery of a paper there by Dr. Paul H. Daines on problems in practice of surgery in rural communities. Realizing the need of mutual exchange of information between rural and medicenters in practice of medicine in rural communities got the support of the Federal Regional Program in launching the pilot program.
25 years ago
The News-Examiner
July 24, 1996
CBS THIS MORNING HAS BREAKFAST AT MONTPELIER CAFE
CBS TV, in the person of Kevin Scofield from Seattle, came to the Ranch Hand Friday morning to interview, in person, the breakfasts that gained the local truck stop an award in Vivarin's Guide to America's Best Truck Stop Diners.
The Ranch Hand Truck Stop on US 30, just north of Montpelier, Idaho, received recognition in the Vivarin guide late last year. The information was picked up in trucking magazines and about a month ago in USA TODAY and has received some nice attention as a result.
Woody Dowding, manager, and owners Mike and Linda Hunzeker, gave all the credit to the women who cook the food and the waitresses who serve it. "The ladies bake every morning," Woody said. "We're proud of our people. We like to put out the best product possible."
Woody said that although they serve a lot of meals to truckers, they also value the local people. The local people provide a very big part of their business as well as their employees.