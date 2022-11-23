blw

Ever wonder why there is a border that runs right in the middle of Bear Lake?

Ever since men figured out that the world was round and not flat, we began drawing maps to find our way around. We draw rings around the globe. Starting with the longest one in the middle—yes, the equator—we added rings demarking degrees of latitude north or south. Eventually, the 42nd parallel became important in the division of lands in North America. From the days of the pilgrims and the original thirteen colonies, the 42nd parallel still defines the boundary between New York and Pennsylvania.


