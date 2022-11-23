Ever wonder why there is a border that runs right in the middle of Bear Lake?
Ever since men figured out that the world was round and not flat, we began drawing maps to find our way around. We draw rings around the globe. Starting with the longest one in the middle—yes, the equator—we added rings demarking degrees of latitude north or south. Eventually, the 42nd parallel became important in the division of lands in North America. From the days of the pilgrims and the original thirteen colonies, the 42nd parallel still defines the boundary between New York and Pennsylvania.
It became a significant line across the continent for claims of sovereignty, thus wars and treaties that finally sorted out the lands of the West: what was Spanish, French, Russian, British, and eventually what was American. The French fur traders claimed the northwest territories south to the area of 42nd parallel. This influenced the selection of the 42nd as the northern boundary in the U.S. settlement with Spain and later Mexico. Even Texas claimed a section all the way to the 42nd parallel. Even as the whole of the West became part of the U.S., the 42nd continued to be the line on the map for the evolving territories and statehood.
Only in the earliest Mormon version of the Territory of the Deseret, would Bear Lake have been entirely in one state. Their ambitious boundaries were not straight lines but based on the major rivers and watersheds. However, as history has revealed, that desired map was whittled down to intentionally remove those headwaters from Utah. So, the 42nd parallel prevailed, defining the borders of not just Utah and Idaho, but Nevada, California and Oregon, from Wyoming line to the shores of the Pacific Ocean.
So here we are today: half in Utah and half in Idaho. Is this split bad or good? In some ways you could say it is a bad situation because we have two different governing bodies over one water body, making everything more complicated. All the more as the lake came to be used as a reservoir storing irrigation water under two states’ water law. Yes, it has caused some conflict.
On the other hand, it could be good. Now two governing bodies are jointly responsible for the lake, requiring some checks and balances with the other, as long as at least one of them has a desire for the lake’s preservation.
It would be nice if we could be sure: if both states would come out and declare intentions for the long-term preservation, shake on it, and write it into their laws so it shall not be forgotten.
