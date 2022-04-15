The Bear Lake Education Foundation (BLEF) recently received a $5,000 grant from the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation to go to improving the weight room at our high school. The BLEF has been raising money since last November to go to new flooring and upgraded equipment. The weight room is used daily by hundreds of our students for strength classes and sports training. This room contributes to the physical and mental well-being of so many students here in our valley and we are so grateful for the support we’ve had to make these improvements.
With the very generous donation made by the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation and the contributions made by so many of our community members, we have raised enough to upgrade the flooring and hope to have that installed by next school year. We will continue raising the funds we need for new equipment and look forward to having completed all these much need upgrades in the very near future.
We are grateful for the generosity of the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation and their willingness to give back to the communities they serve. They have been great supporters of our community and our schools and we are very thankful they contributed to this project.
The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation is one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created in 1988 by PacifiCorp, an electric utility serving 1.8 million customers in six Western states as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho) and Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California). The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power. For more information, visit www.rockymountainpower.net/foundation or www.pacificpower.net/foundation.