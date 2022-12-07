At a Logan Municipal Council meeting Tuesday, council members Ernesto Lopez and Amy Anderson were appointed council chair and vice chair for 2023.
Current council chair, Jeannie Simmonds, had served on the Logan City Council since 2013, and has been a Logan resident for 20 years.
During the meeting, Simmonds said it was tradition to select a new council chair and vice-chair each year.
Lopez has been a part of Logan’s City Council since 2020, and a local to Logan for over 20 years.
Along with the council, Lopez serves on other city boards, including the Light and Power Advisory Board, the Cache Valley Center for the Arts Board, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and the Renewable Energy and Sustainability Advisory Board.
Currently, Lopez leads the Online Programs Initiative at Utah State University Extension, where he works to improve the reach of educational programs to serve community needs. Previously, he served as the Parent Involvement Specialist at Bear River Head Start for more than 10 years.
For five years, Lopez worked at Harris Research, Inc. where he worked with domestic and international business franchise owners. He has also served on the Latino Advisory Council for the Logan Library and participated in the Excellence for Latino Students initiative at Logan High School.
