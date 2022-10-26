The Montpelier Community Foundation recently received a $2,000 Forever Idaho grant from the Idaho Community Foundation towards the Heritage Park to be located in downtown Montpelier.
In the award letter, it states that “Grantmaking is at the heart of what we do at the Idaho Community Foundation, and we thank you for allowing us to be a part of your mission.”
The Idaho Community Foundation has funded several grants to the upcoming park project over the past year including awards from the general annual grant process and from dedicated funds the foundation manages such as the Ifft Foundation and the F. M. Anne G. and Beverly B. Bistline Foundation.
Previously known as Lions Club Park, the new Heritage Park will be located across Washington Street from city hall and almost next door to the Butch Cassidy Museum. The park renovation is slated to begin in spring 2023.
Although the economic downturn and the availability of contractors has slowed the progress of downtown renovation efforts, several completed and announced projects have enhanced downtown opportunities. The completion of the city hall parking area on Washington Street this summer greatly increases accessibility to downtown businesses including the Centre Theatre and the future Heritage Park. In addition, the anticipated announcement of a groundbreaking for the new Montpelier, Idaho Temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Washington Street is bringing excitement for more downtown improvements. No timeline has been released yet by the church, but the completion of the temple tends to increase tourism and visitors from outside the area year-round, which increases business opportunities in communities where temples are built.
The Montpelier Community Foundation continues to work on various Montpelier enhancement projects thanks to contributions from generous individuals, families, business and foundations. Currently, the foundation board members include Steve Allred, Shane Johnson, Michelle Higley, Hillary Lund, John Lusk, Jared Farmer, Tracy Lawley, Jared Sharp and Brandon Park. The foundation welcomes donations and volunteer service to further elevate community projects and events.
