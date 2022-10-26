Support Local Journalism

The Montpelier Community Foundation recently received a $2,000 Forever Idaho grant from the Idaho Community Foundation towards the Heritage Park to be located in downtown Montpelier.

In the award letter, it states that “Grantmaking is at the heart of what we do at the Idaho Community Foundation, and we thank you for allowing us to be a part of your mission.”

