Utah State University is seeking input from the community regarding the school’s next president.
On Friday, the university announced dates for six public meetings to be hosted by the USU Presidential Search Committee. The meetings, according to the announcement, will help the committee shape a position announcement — the primary advertisement for the position used in recruiting candidates.
The 19-member committee includes USU trustees, faculty and staff, community members and the current student body president.
According to Trisha Dugovic, communication director for the Utah System of Higher Education, these meetings are intended to build a description and a profile of a candidate that would best fit the community’s needs.
“Members of the community are invited to share their feedback about what has worked, and what hasn’t worked in the past,” Dugovic said.
According to her, the committee will compile all received feedback to alert applicants what the community is looking for.
Interested members of the public can give feedback on the following dates:
— Faculty and stuff feedback will be welcomed at the Eccles Conference Center Auditorium from noon to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25.
— Student feedback will be reserved from noon to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Eccles Conference Center Auditorium.
— Feedback from the general public will be accepted from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Eccles Conference Auditorium.
— USU stakeholders statewide are invited to attend a virtual meeting on Zoom from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 27.
— On Feb. 2 a meeting will be available to all Utah State Uintah Basin stakeholders from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bingham Entrepreneurship and Energy Research Center, Conference Room 101.
— Feedback from USU Eastern stakeholders will be accepted from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center in Multipurpose Room 451.
After a position announcement has been finalized, the committee will get to work “utilizing a search firm, recruiting candidates, screening applications, and conducting interviews with a number of potential finalists,” per the announcement.
The next public announcement will consist of three to five finalists recommended to the Utah Board of Higher Education. A new president is anticipated to be selected by summer.
