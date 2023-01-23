hjnstock-Old Main
Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Utah State University is seeking input from the community regarding the school’s next president.

On Friday, the university announced dates for six public meetings to be hosted by the USU Presidential Search Committee. The meetings, according to the announcement, will help the committee shape a position announcement — the primary advertisement for the position used in recruiting candidates.


