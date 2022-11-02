Let's talk about Elon Musk, since that's the topic of the day, clearly. My chat has been blowing up with people telling me what my opinion should be. Here's the thing: every comment seems to ignore the context of my channel, because I've been talking about this thing for months, and I've known what's going to happen with Elon Musk.
If you follow my channel regularly, or even scroll it on occasion, I think it's been clear: Elon Musk is not a good guy. He was raised in an occult family, he was flashing "666"s all over Saturday Night Live with his strange mother/father/whatever-that-thing-is. The dude is obviously a creation, and a complete puppet of the system. He's a so-called "billionaire" who can't do what he would want to do with his own money, if it would fall outside the parameters of the dark-to-light Luciferian narrative that he's following.
So, no, I don't think he's a good guy. To be clear, I don't think we just took back Twitter. I'm not the "We're back" meme. I get it. And yes, I said I'd open my account again, if they unban us. If they allow us to, I definitely will. Why?
Well, I can increase my reach with Twitter. If I can expand my audience and reach more people, I'm happy to do that. And I'll use whatever tools they give me.
And the fact of the matter is, whatever system Twitter is part of: Telegram is also part of that system. Pavel Durov is a young WEF guy. He's part of the same group as Justin Trudeau and Emmanuel Macron and congresswoman/congressperson/creature Tulsi Gabbard. Telegram is a big honeypot, so all the free-speech people could be gathered in one place, and they can keep their eye on us, or maybe worse. Who knows?
I'm aware of all this.
I also think it's hilarious that Elon is firing all these vile people. I had an Antifa-style committee keeping spreadsheets of everything I said and did while I was on Twitter. They had records of all my posts, all the profile names I was using, the dates I was banned, everything!
So seeing them lose their minds—these vile, disgusting Antifa types—I will not deny myself the pleasure of going back there, opening my account, and having them not be able to do anything about it.
With that out of the way, I understand that Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter is not going to be to our benefit in the long run. In case you missed it elsewhere, he's launching something called the "X" app. I will tell you what that is.
The X app is going to be something like WeChat, the Chinese social-credit everything app. It's going to have your banking, your medical history, your driver's license, your passport, all your information. It's going to be a messaging device. It's probably going to be connected to your phone number. It is going to be the one-stop, all-purpose app where everything you have is going to be contained in one centralized, digitized location...which means it's also not going to be anonymous.
And it's going to have a credit score: it's going to be social credit. You'll get bonus points for doing things the system wants you to do, and you'll lose points for violating the system's rules, in whatever arbitrary way those rules are set forth.
The Chinese have WeChat, which does all this. They have a social credit score. The system was basically beta-tested in China before it was rolled out across the world. And then Covid is what made this possible. This is actually one more unfolding of the tentacled arm of the Covid operation. This is just the next step.
Just like the Patriot Act after 9/11. That was one more unfolding of that act. That was the goal of that whole thing.
One of the goals of this digitized world is to keep track of every single person, and all their information: what they're doing, where they're going, everyone they visit, everything they buy. Probably it will be connected to your bank account. Watch. This is what will happen.
People are going to like it, because it's Twitter, it's Elon Musk, and he's "so based." And he's going to start making these cool changes. And it will be cool at first. With free speech: I think the level of free speech will be about the same as it is on Telegram, if you don't want to get your channel Apple- or Google-banned. That is, you can't say a couple very particular naughty words.
If you stay away from those words, and from outright calls for violence, you're probably going to be okay. It's not going to be a free-for-all like it was in 2015. Elon has already said that.
This will make sites like Gab a little less relevant, and they'll make Twitter fun again, and good again. I bet Elon will add an edit function, and here's a conspiratorial take: they've actually been holding back changes so that when Elon comes in, they'll make the experience palpably better. You'll say, Wow, Elon is improving this thing. And they'll keep improving it. It's going to be a slow process in my opinion.
He'll add this new this new thing: Oh, now you can pay with your X app. It's so convenient! You just bring your phone to the cash register and use your code that's assigned to you specifically and it connects right to your bank account. And then you won't even have to pull your phone out—it'll recognize you as soon as you walk in the door. You can just fill your basket and walk out. Amazon has been beta-testing that one. And the money will be deducted from your account because you're a good little system person who follows the rules.
And you will follow the rules. Because you're going to be tracked, and recorded, by the same device that Elon Musk is now perfecting.
All of this is part of this dark-to-light Luciferian agenda. And again, Elon is a system creation. I don't even know if this dude is human. I'm not saying he's a lizard person or a clone or a robot; I'm not sure what he would be. I wouldn't be surprised if he was created in some occult ceremony and he's housing some kind of demon. Anyway, he's not our friend.
Expect for this app to be the new iteration of what China already has: a centralized, digitized base for your identity.
You see how the "free speech" thing works? They don't have to kick you off; in fact, they don't want to kick you off. Eventually, everybody has to be on, if they want to participate in society. And they won't have to worry about if you say the big No-no word on Twitter; they'll just deduct points from your social credit. And you won't be able to get a bank loan, or travel, or shop, or even open your own door, possibly. Your electric vehicle is connected to this whole grid, and connected to your social credit score, and your carbon credits with the number of miles that you're allowed to drive. And then you can't get to your job to pay your bills...
And they won't need these content moderators anymore. The people losing these jobs: they're obsolete. This isn't some kind of reckoning where Elon Musk is on our side, and we're winning. It's because, like so many jobs that are being replaced by AI and robots, their jobs are also being made obsolete, by a new social credit app that is coming, and it will work better than any other thing at social control that we've ever seen.
With that in mind, understand it and start working on your alternatives, so that you are not beholden to that system. And that's up to you, how you fashion your life in that way. But start thinking about that. And the decisions you make, particularly the big life decisions, should be made with that in mind. That this is coming.
Hail Christ.
Alt Skull is a conspiracy-enjoying ex-pat living in Japan, and can be found on Telegram at t.me/AltSkull48.
