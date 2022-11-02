a

Let's talk about Elon Musk, since that's the topic of the day, clearly. My chat has been blowing up with people telling me what my opinion should be. Here's the thing: every comment seems to ignore the context of my channel, because I've been talking about this thing for months, and I've known what's going to happen with Elon Musk.

If you follow my channel regularly, or even scroll it on occasion, I think it's been clear: Elon Musk is not a good guy. He was raised in an occult family, he was flashing "666"s all over Saturday Night Live with his strange mother/father/whatever-that-thing-is. The dude is obviously a creation, and a complete puppet of the system. He's a so-called "billionaire" who can't do what he would want to do with his own money, if it would fall outside the parameters of the dark-to-light Luciferian narrative that he's following.


