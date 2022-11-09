a

A crew lays fiber-optic cable, New York 2014.

 Wikimedia/Shuli Hallak

Would you like to have better and faster Internet service at home? The first step to getting it may be to take the online speed test that County Commission Chairman Vaughn Rasmussen asked residents to take in a recent letter to the editor of The News-Examiner.

Rasmussen wrote in his Oct. 26 letter that “poor Internet access” in this area “affects our abilities to educate our children, provide access to telehealth services, and operate our businesses.” Bear Lake County, he said, is partnering with Imagine Idaho, a foundation supported by government, health, and educational institutions, to help secure funding for infrastructure improvements that will bring better Internet service or bring it to areas where it isn’t available now.


