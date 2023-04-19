Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at 70 South State Street, Preston. Show at 7 p.m. Come see the classic Bible story of Joseph in Egypt told in a hilarious, heartwarming way! Reserve tickets at WormCreek.org Worm Creek Opera House. For more info, email jonw03@gmail.com.
MONDAY, APRIL 24
Cache Valley New Horizons Orchestra will be performing their spring concert, "Springtime ... at Last!" on Monday, April 24th at 1 and 6:30 p.m. in the Bullen Center Ballroom (43 S. Main in Logan). These performances are free and open to the public. Cache Valley NHO is a beginning to intermediate orchestra for adults. They meet every Monday and Wednesday from 12-2 p.m. at the Bullen Center. After the concert, they will adjourn until September. For more information, please visit www.cachearts.org. Beginners are always welcome!
FRIDAY, MAY 5
Learn about emotions with the Mindfulness Group @ 2:15 p.m. at the Cache County Senior Center. The group will be discussing and learning about human emotions using Brené Brown's book "Atlas of the Heart". The event is free. For more information, email jesse.walker@cachecounty.org or call 435-755-1730.
SATURDAY, MAY 13
The Canyon Road 10K & 5K is a multi-surfaces race with steep elevation changes that is perfect for trail runners looking for a new challenge and road runners looking for a change of pace and scenery. For more information, email solspeakyoga@gmail.com.
FRIDAY, MAY 19
Cache Rock & Gem Show at the Cache County Event Center, 490 South 500 West in Logan. Show includes rocks, minerals, fossils, jewelry, displays, educational exhibits, demos, supplies and vendors. Also included are activities for kids. For more information, email crgc.showmanager@gmail.com.
