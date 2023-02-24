For as long as he can remember, Andrew Spear has been a hunter of treasure.
In 2017, Spear was out treasure hunting when he found out the owner of Vintage Treasures, an antique store in Logan, was looking to sell the business. This passion ultimately led him to running a treasure shop of his own.
“I had always wanted to give running my own business a try,” Spear said. “So, I went for it.”
Since then, Spear hasn’t looked back. Now, he spends his days as a professional treasure hunter, searching for items with a unique history at local estate sales, thrift stores and garage sales.
Vintage Treasures, located at 434 S. Main Street, sells furniture, art, jewelry and other vintage items. According to Spear, business has been amazing since it relocated from 37 N. Main Street in February 2022.
“With the new city block, it would have been very difficult to survive this last year,” Spear said.
According to him, Vintage Treasures has had a better first year than he experienced at the Center Street block location.
“I’ve been pretty happy with it” he said.
Vintage Treasures is unique as the items are always changing, said Spear.
“I don’t have an inventory list to order from,” he said. “What I find treasure hunting is what is in the shop, which can be pretty random.”
A full range of people shop at Vintage Treasures, said Spear. Recently, though, he has noticed more young people interested in shopping vintage.
“I am seeing a trend that more younger people are interested in reusing things, repurposing things, and just being interested in history in general,” Spear said.
Spear speculates the reason for this is the end of the “mid-century modern craze.”
“A lot of kids have grown up without having too much in the way of art or accessories in their décor,” he said. “So now they are looking to add some flavor to their apartments.”
Spear said he particularly likes searching for and selling original art, especially if it’s made by a local artist. Although, he tries to find items that could appeal to anyone.
“You can’t have your personal likes and dislikes affect how you pick up items too much,” Spear said. “You have to try and have a wider range so that you can find a wider range of things people will be interested in buying.”
