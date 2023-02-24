vintage treasures

Andrew Spear poses for a portrait at Vintage Treasures in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

For as long as he can remember, Andrew Spear has been a hunter of treasure.

In 2017, Spear was out treasure hunting when he found out the owner of Vintage Treasures, an antique store in Logan, was looking to sell the business. This passion ultimately led him to running a treasure shop of his own.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.