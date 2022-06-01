A few days ago I noticed a story about Big Foot posted to a Bear Lake forum on Facebook. I reached out to the writer and said, “Hi, I’m the editor at the News-Examiner and would like to know if you’d like your story published in a coming issue of the Bear Laker.”
He responded: “I don’t see your name as editor on the newspaper website.”
“Well that’s insulting of us. I’ll have to inquire.”
He then said that he’d done some further digging and couldn’t find anyone by my name in the whole Montpelier area, and would like to see some credentials. Shoot, I don’t even have a hat that says “Press” on it.
I said, “What kind of crazy person do you think would ask to publish a story in a newspaper he has nothing to do with?”
“I have talked with many people from news, podcasts and in person and they never had an issue showing me their credentials.”
An impasse. Later in the day I noticed he had sent an email to the retired editor’s inbox, saying that some guy named Charlie was running around and claiming to be the editor of the newspaper. I typed a reply:
“Dear ----, thank you so much. Charlie is our intern here, and mostly sweeps floors on weekends. He has a mental illness and does the most curious things, one of which is to pretend he holds various positions within the newspaper. Please be kind to him; he is very sweet-hearted and mostly harmless. Thanks, Michelle.”