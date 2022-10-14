Blessings on the go

Rabbi Benny Zippel recites a blessing with former Green Canyon High School Principal Dave Swenson. 

 Brock Marchant

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Rabbi Benny Zippel stood behind a mobile sukkah as he explained the significance of the structure and the customs associated with Sukkot — a holiday recognized in Judaism.

Zippel — who is the executive director of Chabad Lubavitch of Utah — came from Salt Lake City to Lundstrom Park Thursday afternoon at the behest of Ronen Sebag, a Jewish Cache Valley resident who wanted a chance to share his culture and traditions with his neighbors just as his neighbors had shared theirs with him and his family. Those interactions have given Sebag a deep respect for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.