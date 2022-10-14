Rabbi Benny Zippel stood behind a mobile sukkah as he explained the significance of the structure and the customs associated with Sukkot — a holiday recognized in Judaism.
Zippel — who is the executive director of Chabad Lubavitch of Utah — came from Salt Lake City to Lundstrom Park Thursday afternoon at the behest of Ronen Sebag, a Jewish Cache Valley resident who wanted a chance to share his culture and traditions with his neighbors just as his neighbors had shared theirs with him and his family. Those interactions have given Sebag a deep respect for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Surrounding Zippel and what was termed the "Sukkah-mobile" were a group of Sebag’s friends, neighbors and fellow community members. The crowd included school administration officials former and present, Logan Mayor Holly Daines and several members of the valley’s sparse Jewish community.
“Wherever we are, we build booths, and we partake of our meals in these booths,” Zippel said, explaining a tradition of Sukkot. “Every year, we build one on wheels because we believe very strongly that people who don’t have a Sukkah in their homes should have the possibility to experience one.”
A sukkah, the rabbi explained, needs at least three sides. He identified the Sukkah’s covering — or s’chach — as the most important part of the structure.
“It cannot be made out of sheetrock or wood or shingles — anything that’s sturdy,” Zippel explained. “It has to be a natural-growing plant.”
He explained that after celebrating the Jewish New Year — Rosh Hashanah — and Yom Kippur, a day of atonement, it is easy for people to feel prideful and full of themselves.
“The idea of the very, very flimsy s’chach covering of the Sukkah is to remind us about how vulnerable each and everyone is,” Zippel said. “In Judaism the concept of a self-made person is an oxymoron … at the end of the day, we all always need God’s protection, God’s blessings in all our endeavors.”
Zippel also explained the four species of greenery used in association with Sukkot.
There was lulav, etrog, hadass and aravah.
Zippel explained how the four different species differ. The etrog both smelled and tasted good. The lulav was from a tree producing dates, a fruit that — while sweet to the taste — is scentless. The hadass smelled sweet, but was tasteless. The aravah had neither smell nor taste.
“The significance is a very powerful one,” Zippel said. “These four different species represent the four different kinds of Jews.”
Zippel explained how some who practice Judaism have a strong knowledge of the Torah and a mighty commitment to observe God’s commandments, just as the etrog was strong in taste and smell. Others live the life they believe they should, though they don’t understand why, just as the lulav had a strong taste and no smell. Some, Zippel said, have a deep understanding of the religion’s doctrine, but do not act as they believe they should — represented by the hadass. The scentless, tasteless avravah is symbolic for those who neither have a strong knowledge about or commitment to follow Judaism.
“They represent the totality of the Jewish people,” Zippel said. “Every single one of these four categories is equally important. There’s no one that is more important.”
Zippel invited attendees into the sukkah individually to participate in reciting blessings over the four species of greenery — an important aspect of the holiday.
Tyler Rich — a Utah State University student — attended the event after learning about it from an email he received earlier in the day.
“I love learning about world cultures,” Rich said. “It’s a new bridge almost.”
David Rosenburg also attended. He told The Herald Journal that being one of the few Jewish people in the valley can be isolating.
“The issue is transferring the culture to your next generation,” Rosenburg said. “You have to be really creative if you’re going to think about how you instill that culture in the next generation.”
Sebag, who has lived in other areas of the country with much larger Jewish communities, was happy to be able to share Thursday’s experience with his children.
“In both D.C. and in Austin, we lived within walking distance from a synagogue, had multiple Kosher food markets to choose from, and operated within thriving and vibrant Jewish communities. Being Jewish in Logan is a very different experience,” Sebag said in a written statement. “This is to a great extent what this Sukkut event today is a lot about — it's about us practicing our wonderful Judaism not only in our home or with another Jewish family at their home in Logan, but also displaying our Jewish practices and sharing our Jewish traditions with our wonderful Logan community."
Sebag explained that his father was from Morocco, meaning he is a member of the Mizrachi Jewish community — a group whose ancestry traces back to North Africa and the Middle East. He explained the majority of Jewish people in the U.S. are Ashkenazi — of European descent — leaving only 3-9% who identify as Mizrachi or Sephardi — whose ancestry goes back to Spain.
“Mizrachi Jews also have a very beautiful, rich, and expansive history, as well as vast cultural, philosophical, and religious contributions to the Jewish universe,” Sebag said in an email to The Herald Journal. “The voice of the Mizrachi Jew has been underrepresented within the broader Jewish narrative. Fortunately, we're now witnessing progress on the Mizrachi representation front. … In Israel, the Mizrachi voice has been amplified in the last two decades or so — I'd love to see more of that amplification of the Mizrachi voice here in the U.S. and in Europe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.