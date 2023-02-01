123 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
February 2, 1900
A SHOCKING DEATH
Last Saturday evening Bloomington was thrown into a vale of sorrow by the news that one of its oldest and most respected citizens, Ed Haddock, Sr., had been thrown from a wagon and fatally injured. He was riding on some boards laid on the running gears of the vehicle when one of the horses, passing closely to a cow, touched her horn and instantly the team started to run. Mr. Haddock held on to the reins until they were quite close to his barn, when they turned quickly, throwing him to the ground. He struck on his head, fracturing the skull near the base.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
February 1, 1923
SPECIAL MOTION PICTURE ENTERTAINMENT
On February 16th, the M. H. S. gym girls will give a special motion picture entertainment at the Gem Theatre. The big feature will be Thomas Meighan in “The Leading Citizen.” This scenario has been stellar attraction wherever it has been shown and we are fortunate in procuring it. In addition to this splendid picture, there will be a special two reel Lane Comedy and Movie Chats.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
January 29, 1948
1947 WAS YEAR OF ABNORMAL MOISTURE
Weather in 1947 was highlighted by an abnormal amount of precipitation, giving this locality a wet cycle of five consecutive calendar years above average. Precipitation last year totaled 15.71 inches as compared with the 34-year normal of 13.88, according to information from Ranger Oliver Cliff, local meteorological reader. In 1946 precipitation totaled 15.22, while that of 1945, the wettest year on record, amounted to 18.82.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
February 1, 1973
BUTCH CASSIDY EVENTS RECALLED
Paul Adams, recalling from acquaintance in southern Utah with some members of the Butch Cassidy Gang, gave first hand information at the Rotary meeting on the 1892 bank robbery here. F W Sorgatz arranged the program.
Passed around was the September, 1970 issue of Frontier Times carrying a story titled “You Don’t Chase the Wild Bunch on a Bicycle—if you hope to catch them, that is,” written by Bruce Behymer of Inkom, brother of Mrs. George Collipriest.
Illustrated by early Montpelier pictures, the article told of the bank robbery by Butch Cassidy and three helpers, and chase first given by the late Fred L. Cruikshank on a bicycle and later followed on horses. Mr. Cruikshank, a deputy sheriff, was also employed at the Brennan and Davis Mercantile Company.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
February 4, 1998
USE NEW AREA CODE FOR SOME UTAH CALLS
Those attempting to reach northern Utah counties should use the 435 area code instead of 801. The change began in September of last year.
There is a six-month transitional dialing period where the old 801 area code may be used. On March 22 it will be mandatory to use the 435 area code.
