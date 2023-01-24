Cache County Council members voted to pass an ordinance Tuesday night updating the county ordinance pertaining to dogs.
Interim Attorney Dane Murray said the change came “in response to a state statute that was passed that changed what counties and municipalities can do with their animal ordinances.”
He said the ordinance brings county code into compliance with state decisions. Because of the discrepancies, officers have had their hands tied in enforcing some county animal ordinances for the past seven months or so.
“Officers have not been able to cite unless it’s under state code,” Murray said. “They haven’t been able to enforce our county code.”
The state code, he explained, is very restrained in citing individuals who are out of compliance with the ordinances.
“For the most part, under the county code now, there has to be an infraction and after repeated violations it can enhance,” Murray said before the council voted. “There are only certain circumstances where the first time there’s an animal violation it can be a Class B Misdemeanor.”
He said the changes will also allow the pursuit of criminal restitution in cases where such actions are deemed appropriate.
“If someone’s dog is known to be vicious and is let loose and chases someone out and bites them, we can seek criminal restitution,” he said. “Our animal control has kind of felt handcuffed a little because they get calls from people who are having problems with neighbors’ dogs being a nuisance, neighbors’ dogs killing animals, things along those lines, and we don’t have an enforcement mechanism.”
Speaking to the ordinance’s potential benefits to animal control officers, Murray encouraged the council to waive the rules and pass it Tuesday night.
Council Member Karl Ward asked what would happen in the scenario someone’s dog got out without their knowledge.
Murray said the situation could be different through so many variables, and it is best to leave individual instances up to animal control officers.
“We need to trust our law enforcement, that they’re using good judgement and discretion and aren’t escalating things,” Murray said.
