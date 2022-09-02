Cache County Attorney John Luthy has been nominated to fill a vacancy on the Utah Court of Appeals.
His nomination, made by the Appellate Judicial Nominating Commission, was announced along with six others Thursday in a press release from Tom Ross, the executive director of the Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice. The position was vacated when Judge Diana Hagen was confirmed to the Utah Supreme Court in May.
“Written comments can be submitted to the Appellate Judicial Nominating Commission at judicialvacancies@utah.gov or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330,” the press release states. “The deadline for written comments is noon September 12, 2022. The Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments.”
Once the public comment timeframe has ended, the release says, Gov. Spencer Cox will have 30 days to choose a nominee for the position. His choice must then be approved by the Utah Senate.
Luthy is the only county attorney among the nominees. He was sworn into his current position in August of last year after he was chosen by the Cache County Council over two others who filed for the position. Previous County Attorney James Swink left the position to work for the attorney’s office in Weber County.
According to Utah Courts’ public website page, titled “Court Organization, Judges, Court Governance,” there are only two appellate courts in Utah — the Court of Appeals, to which Luthy may be appointed, and the State Supreme Court. The document titled “Guide to Appealing a Case,” found on the same website, explains the two appellate courts hold different authority to hear different kinds of appealed cases. If one wishes to appeal a decision made by the Utah Court of Appeals to a higher level, a Writ of Certiorari must be filed for the Utah Supreme Court to consider hearing their case. In matters of state law, the Utah Supreme Court has the ultimate say, with the Utah Court of Appeals only one level below.
Luthy told The Herald Journal he looks forward to continuing his work with the attorney’s office in Cache Valley if he is not the chosen nominee for the Utah Court of Appeals position.
“I am thoroughly enjoying being the county attorney,” Luthy said. “The work that our office does is important in terms of helping to keep the community safe and in the civil work that we do in advising the county.”
He is, however, excited by the opportunity pending Gov. Cox’s decision..
“I’d have some mixed emotions in leaving the county attorney’s office,” Luthy said, “but I’m excited to have been nominated. There are six other outstanding nominees, and we’ll just have to see how the process now unfolds.”