Cache County Attorney John Luthy has been nominated to fill a vacancy on the Utah Court of Appeals.

His nomination, made by the Appellate Judicial Nominating Commission, was announced along with six others Thursday in a press release from Tom Ross, the executive director of the Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice. The position was vacated when Judge Diana Hagen was confirmed to the Utah Supreme Court in May.

