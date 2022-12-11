a
Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints

The Montpelier Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a hearing on a proposed exemption for the planned temple on Washington St. From the legal notice:

Pursuant to established procedure, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Montpelier City Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing in the Montpelier City Hall on January 12, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.


