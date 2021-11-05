Scott Daniel Meeker, 51, appeared in 1st District Court for a pretrial conference on Monday.
Meeker faces one count of second-degree child abuse and four class-B misdemeanors for an assault alleged to have occurred in April 2020 involving Spring Creek Middle School students.
Defense council told the court on Monday they were “very close” to a resolution in the case. A further pretrial conference was set for Nov. 9.
Advertisement
Meeker pleaded not guilty to the charges on Aug. 31.
Trei Joseph Stenlund, 25, pleaded guilty to five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor during his appearance in 1st District Court on Monday.
As part of a plea agreement, five identical counts leveled against Stenlund were dismissed.
Story continues below video
Cache County prosecutors told the court five files depicting child sexual abuse material had been located in a cloud-storage account. When confronted by law enforcement, according to prosecutors, Stenund admitted the account was his.
Stenlund is set to be sentenced on Dec. 13.
Brandon David Evertt Paul, 33, had his felony sexual assault case dismissed according to court records.
According to a motion filed with the court, the case was dismissed after the alleged victim in the matter “passed away due to ongoing health issues.”
“After reviewing the case, the State has determined it is unable to proceed with a prosecution at this time without the alleged victim’s testimony,” prosecutors wrote.
Paul was set to appear before the court on Monday for a pretrial conference where it was announced that the case was dismissed. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in the case in March of 2020.