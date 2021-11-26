William Logan Kennedy, 65, was sentenced to 105 days in the Cache County Jail on Monday for three second-degree counts of sexual abuse of a child.
He pleaded guilty to the charges in September after it was alleged, according to documents filed with the court, that he inappropriately touched a nine-year-old on three occasions.
During Kennnedy’s appearance, defense attorney Joe Saxton said his client had turned himself over to law enforcement and was willing to accept any punishment but would be “very successful” on probation.
Kennedy apologized for his actions and said he hoped for forgiveness. He told the court a “screw came loose” and he had been in treatment trying to address the cause.
“It’s been a nightmare for me even thinking or doing what I did,” Kennedy told the court. “I don’t know if I’ll ever forgive myself.”
A victim’s advocate read a statement from the victim’s mother that admonished Kennedy but also thanked him for being forthright, “speaking truth” and taking responsibility for the allegations despite the “terrifying” repercussions. Cache County prosecutors told the court the victims in the case were not advocating for a prison sentence.
Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said she could “count on one hand” the number of abusers who self-report to police and come before the court willingly to take accountability. Fonnesbeck imposed jail time and probation with a suspended prison sentence.
Ronald Daniel Nalepa, 41, was sentenced to jail time and probation requiring a two-year commitment at a residential treatment facility on Monday.
Nalepa pleaded guilty in March to third-degree aggravated assault, amended from a second-degree felony, and other misdemeanors for an incident in 2020; Cache County prosecutors allege Nalepa stabbed a man in Millville Canyon. In a separate case, Nalepa also pleaded guilty to a controlled substance misdemeanor.
Defense attorney Ryan Holdaway said Nalepa had gotten into an altercation with the victim and stabbed him with a pocket knife but didn’t intend to cause the damage he did. Holdaway said Nalpa’s criminal history largely had to do with a poly-substance use disorder and a history of trauma that may not be helped by further incarceration. Instead of prison, Holdaway indicated Nalepa had been accepted to a treatment facility that could be better suited for his client.
“It’s no guarantee,” Holdaway said, “but that’s true of prison, too.”
Cache County prosecutor Tony Baird argued for a prison sentence and said Nalepa could enroll in treatment upon his parole.
“He knifes a guy, slices a guy’s arm,” Baird said. “Pretty egregious facts.”
Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ultimately sentenced Nalepa to 280 days in the Cache County Jail with credit for 272 days served in addition to probation. Fonnesbeck said Nalepa was to be released to the treatment program.
“You will successfully complete that program,” Fonnesbeck said, explaining the alternative is prison. “You are, basically, at your last chance.”
Jerry Dean Rice, 53, had his jury trial postponed until the new year on Monday.
During his appearance in 1st District Court, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said the trial set to begin on Dec. 13 had to be rescheduled due to circumstances outside the court’s control.
Court records show a jury trial was set for Jan. 12 then rescheduled for December. Now, Rice will appear for a four day jury trial to begin on Jan. 25.
Rice was visibly frustrated by the decision during his appearance.
“This is not good,” Rice said. “I’ve been fighting this case for two years… This is not justice.”
Charges were originally filed against Rice in October of 2019 for abuses alleged to have occurred over a decade ago. Rice faces 10 first-degree felonies: five counts of rape of a child and five counts sodomy on a child.
Rice is set to appear in court again on Jan. 3 for a final pretrial conference.
Alexander Caleb Perkins, 39, was set to appear for a jury trial in March for two first-degree counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
During Perkins’ appearance in court on Monday, Judge Brandon Maynard indicated Judge Spencer Walsh — who will be returning to the 1st District Court in Cache Valley — had a conflict in the case and could not sit as a judge without a waiver. Maynard also indicated a senior judge may be available to alleviate any potential conflict.
Perkins’ jury trial was scheduled on March 15 and 16 as a second-setting behind another felony sexual assault trial slated for the same day. A final pretrial conference was set for Feb. 28.
Charges against Perkins were filed in June of 2020. Documents filed with the court allege Perkins inappropriately touched and simulated sex acts over the clothes with a child; the incident, according to police, was captured on a home surveillance camera.