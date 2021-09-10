• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Senior Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule..
Wednesday, Sept 15
• Senior Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Beef Stew Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Montpelier Community Foundation: 6:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS Homecoming Bonfire 8 p.m. after Volleyball game.
Thursday, Sept. 16
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Supreme Taco crunch wrap or Tacos Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS VB: Soda @ BL 5:00 p.m.
• CHS: JHFB Pinedale 4 p.m.
• CHS: JHVB @ EMS 5 p.m.
• CHS: JHVB @ Davis 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 17
• Community Center: Drawing for gun raffle! Chicken Fried Steak Lunch. Cheri Crane entertainment Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS Homecoming Parade Noon
• BLHS FB: JV Ririe @ 5:00 p.m.
• BLHS FB: Homecoming Ririe 7 p.m.
• CHS: FB Mt. Vernon 3 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• BLHS: Homecoming Dance 8 p.m.
• CHS: JHVB @ Farson and Manilla 3 p.m.
• CHS: VB w/LSRV 12, 1, 2 p.m.
Monday, Sept 20
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• CHS: JHFB w/ Pinedale 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept 21
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m./Preschool 11 a.m. to noon. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall
Wednesday, Sept. 22
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Pot Pie Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Montpelier Community Foundation: 6:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS VB Aberdeen @ BL
• CHS: JHFB @ SV 7th 4 p.m.