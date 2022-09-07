• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be home delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, September 7• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Twice-baked potato casserole lunch 11:30 a.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588)
• BLHS: VB at Grace, 5 p.m.
• CHS: JVFB Farnson @ CHS 4 p.m.
Thursday, September 8• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour, infants and toddlers 10:45 to 11 a.m., preschoolers 11 a.m. to noon.
• Community Center: Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. BBQ pork sandwich lunch 11:30 a.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
• BLHS: VB Marsh Valley @ BL 5 p.m.
• Montpelier Planning & Zoning: 7 p.m. at City Hall.
Friday, September 9• Community Center: Crochet/Knitting Club at 10:00 a.m. Chicken cordon bleu lunch 12 p.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: FB Firth @ BL 7 p.m.
• BLHS: VB @ Hillcrest tournament TBA.
• BLHS: XC @ Tiger/Grizz Invitational.
• RHS: XC @ Park City 9 a.m.
• RHS: VB @ Tabiona 2 p.m.
• RHS: VB @ Mountain View 1 p.m.
• CHS: VB @ Star Valley Tournament TBA.
• CHS: FB @ Lovell 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 10• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• BLHS: VB @ Hillcrest tournament TBA.
Sunday, September 11• Montpelier Catholic church: 11 a.m. mass.
• Montpelier Baptist church: Sunday school 10 a.m. Worship services 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
• LDS services: St. Charles 10:30 a.m.; Paris 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Montpelier S. 7th: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Montpelier N. 6th: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Montpelier N. 8th: 9 a.m.; Dingle 10 a.m.; Geneva 10 a.m.; Garden City 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Laketown 10:30 a.m.
• Village Church in Garden City: worship service 10:30 a.m., 65 W. Logan Rd.
Monday, September 12• County Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m. at county courthouse.
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, September 13• BL Library: 10:30 a.m. Learning Fun Time; 11 a.m. Preschool Story Hour.
• Cokeville school board: 6:30 p.m.
• St. Charles city council: 7 p.m. at Paris City Hall.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
Wednesday, September 14• BL Library: 10:30 a.m. Learning Fun Time; 11 a.m. Preschool Story Hour.
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken sandwich lunch 11:30 a.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588).
• BLHS: VB @ Grace 5 p.m.
• Bloomington city council: 7:30 p.m. at City Hall.