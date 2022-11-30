...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulation 2 to 5
inches valley floors, 4 to 8 inches benches, Uinta County,
and Wasatch Back, except up to 12 inches Park City.
* WHERE...In Utah, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder
County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Wasatch Back. In Wyoming,
Southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...A strong cold front will bring a band of moderate to
heavy snow through northern Utah after midnight Friday, ending
by 11 AM. This heavy band of snow will last 2-4 hours in most
locations. Significant impacts are expected to travel including
the Friday morning commute across all of northern Utah. Strong,
gusty winds near the front may also cause blowing and drifting
of snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be home delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, November 30• BL Library: 10:30 a.m. Learning Fun Time; 11 a.m. Preschool Story Hour.
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy ept. 847-4417.
• BLHS girls basketball @ American Falls 4:30 p.m.
• BLHS basketball @ Grace 5:30 p.m.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588).
Thursday, December 1• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour, infants and toddlers 10:45 to 11 a.m., preschoolers 11 a.m. to noon.
• Community Center: Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
• BLHS wrestling @ South Fremont.
• BLHS girls basketball vs Grace 4:30 p.m.
• BLMS girls basketball vs Snake River 4:30 p.m.
Friday, December 2• Community Center: Crochet/Knitting Club at 10:00 a.m. Lunch 12 p.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS girls wrestling @ Grace.
• BLHS basketball vs Sugar Salem 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 3• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• BLHS girls wrestling @ Grace.
• BLHS basketball @ Rich 3 p.m.
• BLHS girls basketball @ Rich 3 p.m.
Sunday, December 4• Montpelier Catholic church: 11 a.m. mass.
• Montpelier Foursquare church: 11 a.m. service. 845 Washington St. 209-530-9515.
• Montpelier Baptist church: Sunday school 10 a.m. Worship services 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
• Latter-day Saints services: St. Charles 10:30 a.m.; Paris 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Montpelier S. 7th: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Montpelier N. 6th: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Montpelier N. 8th: 9 a.m.; Dingle 10 a.m.; Geneva 10 a.m.; Garden City 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Laketown 10:30 a.m.
• Village Church in Garden City: worship service 10:30 a.m., 65 W. Logan Rd.
Monday, December 5• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, December 6• BL Library: 10:30 a.m. Learning Fun Time; 11 a.m. Preschool Story Hour.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
• Georgetown city council: 7 p.m.
• Paris city council: 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, December 7• BL Library: 10:30 a.m. Learning Fun Time; 11 a.m. Preschool Story Hour.
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588).
