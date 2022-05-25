Support Local Journalism

• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.

Wednesday, May 25

• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Pork Roast Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588)

• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

• BLHS: Graduation, Paris Tabernacle at 7 p.m.

• CHS: Graduation 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 26

• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.

• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Navajo Taco Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 :00 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church

• BLSD: Last day of school

• North Beach clean-up 6 p.m. Meet Ranger Stokes at the kiosk; supplies provided.

Friday, May 27

• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Cordell Green @ 11:30 a.m. Lasagna Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• RHS: Graduation 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 28

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

Monday, May 30

Memorial Day

Tuesday, May 31

• BL Library: 10:30 Learning Fun Time 11:00 Preschool Story Hour. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

• BLMH: Hospital board Meeting 7:00 p.m. Hospital Board Room

Wednesday, June 1

• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588)

• Garden City Planning Commission: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.

• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

