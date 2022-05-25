• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, May 25
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Pork Roast Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588)
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• BLHS: Graduation, Paris Tabernacle at 7 p.m.
• CHS: Graduation 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 26
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Navajo Taco Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 :00 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church
• BLSD: Last day of school
• North Beach clean-up 6 p.m. Meet Ranger Stokes at the kiosk; supplies provided.
Friday, May 27
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Cordell Green @ 11:30 a.m. Lasagna Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• RHS: Graduation 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 28
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Monday, May 30
Memorial Day
Tuesday, May 31
• BL Library: 10:30 Learning Fun Time 11:00 Preschool Story Hour. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• BLMH: Hospital board Meeting 7:00 p.m. Hospital Board Room
Wednesday, June 1
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588)
• Garden City Planning Commission: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.