...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt
Lake Valley and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A
few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult
especially for high profile vehicles due to crosswinds.
Reduced visibility in blowing dust is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Counting today, there are only six days left until Election Day, so those who haven’t already done so are urged to get their ballots in the mail, drop them off at local drop boxes, or head to local polling places on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Under Box Elder County’s vote-by-mail system, registered voters should have received their ballots in the mail in mid-October. For those using the mail system, ballots must be postmarked by Election Day in order to be counted.
To be eligible to vote, a person must be a U.S. citizen and resident of Utah for more than 30 days preceding the election, be 18 years old by Nov. 8, and be registered to vote in Box Elder County. Same-day registration is available at the county courthouse and two voting assistance centers whose locations are noted later in this article.
For those who prefer to drop off their ballots in person, there are several drop box locations in the northern part of the county, including several outdoor boxes where ballots can be delivered 24/7.
Indoor drop box locations with limited hours in the northern part of the county are mostly located at city offices, including:
• Bear River City: 5871 N. 4700 West (open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday)
• Corinne: 2420 N. 4000 West (open noon-6 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday and Friday)
• Deweyville: 10870 N. Hwy 38 (open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday)
• Elwood: 5235 W. 8800 North (open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday)
• Fielding: 150 S. 100 West
• Honeyville: 2635 W. 6980 North (open 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday)
• Howell: 15970 N. 17400 West (open 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday)
• Plymouth: 20120 N. 5200 West (open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday)
• Portage: 25880 N. 9000 West (open 5-7:30 p.m. Monday)
• Snowville: 20 W. Main St. (open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday)
• Bear River Valley Senior Center: 510 W. 1000 North, Tremonton (open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday)
• Tremonton: 102 S. Tremont St. (open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday)
Outdoor drop boxes where ballots can be dropped anytime include:
• Box Elder County Courthouse, 1 S. Main St., Brigham City
• Garland City Office, 72 N. Main St., Garland
• Perry City Office, 3005 S. 1200 West, Perry
• Box Elder County Fairgrounds, 320 N. 1000 West, Tremonton
• Willard City Office, 80 W. 50 South, Willard
For those who would like help voting, two assistance centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day:
• Bear River Valley Senior Center, 510 W. 1000 North, Tremonton
• USU Student Services Building, 989 S. Main St., Brigham City
Voters who cast their ballots at voting assistance centers will need to present a valid form of identification to poll workers.
Early in-person voting can be done this week at the Box Elder County Clerk’s Office, located in the historic courthouse at 1 S. Main St. in Brigham City, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1-4.
Following the election, an audit as required by the State of Utah will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at county courthouse and will continue until completed. At 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Box Elder County Board of Canvassers will meet to go over the returns and declare the official results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.