...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20
below zero for Bryce Canyon Country, and as low as 10 below zero
in the Cache Valley.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bryce Canyon Country.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
Note: This article was submitted by the author, who plans to donate book proceeds to the Bear Lake County Library.
I grew up learning to write under the tutelage of the famous Lewis Munk, while the Bear Lake County Library in the old Montpelier City Hall fueled my imagination and instilled in me a love of reading. Each week, I walked eagerly alone from my home on Fifth Street to the City Hall, up the steps, and with all my might hauled open the heavy door. The city clerk on the left always gave me a raised eyebrow half smile and I was sure to get a wink from the officer behind the window of the police station on the left. The old hardwood floors creaked with my every step as I made my way up a little ramp to the library in the northeast corner of the building. Always at her post, Vivian Dimick stood at the ready to guide patrons through the collection of books either by memory or with the help of the card catalog.
From the Bobbsey Twins series to Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys, I finally discovered the romantic fiction section of the library. I had daydreamed romances ever since I discovered boys were quite interesting and not annoying after all. Each week I checked out four fat hard bound books and lost myself in the romantic adventures of fictional characters. The library also had an extensive collection of Harlequin Romances and eventually I hooked my mother on Harlequins, too. I did find a rather erotic romantic fiction book that taught me far more about the facts of life than “The Wonderful Story of How You Were Born” that my mother had offered me. I couldn’t take such a book home, so I squirreled it away back in the non-fiction 900s in the back corner of the library. I would go back to the library often to peruse the book and was quite disappointed when Mrs. Dimick must have found it out of place and put it back with the romances.
Learning to write and to love reading as I came of age in my hometown of Montpelier were invaluable to me in my education and career as a technical writer. Now that I have time to daydream again, I have put my musings in print.
Set in Vietnam-era Montpelier, “Anna’s MVP” is the coming-of-age story of a young man who perseveres through the loss of his father and his mother’s subsequent inability to care for him and his younger sister emotionally and temporarily. As he navigates through life as a somewhat of a parent to his eight-year-old sister, he learns that family and good friends are much more important than basketball and being popular. The cover is by Montpelier photographer Linda Walker.
“Follow the Lilies” is a sweet second-time around romance set at BYU with scenes in Lanark and Montpelier. With the death of her husband, one horrendous discovery after another leads Jenny Trent to believe that she never really knew her husband at all. She has an opportunity to return to her former job at BYU where she meets a kind professor with similar heartbreak of his own. However, the university’s inner-office dating policy threatens to put an end to their budding happiness. I wrote this story under the pen name of J. J. Lane to honor my birth mother.
My goal is to make readers laugh, cry, be inspired, and encouraged. “Anna’s MVP” by Julie K. Matthews and “Follow the Lilies” by J. J. Lane are both available on Amazon. Proceeds from sales will be donated to the Bear Lake County Library.
