Over the last few weeks, a group of friends have regularly met to explore mines, experiment with magical spells, duel with ginormous spiders and venture into a world unfamiliar with many of realities’ norms.
They embark on their quests from a room in Hyrum, surrounded by artistic depictions of D&D elements, where Dungeons and Dragons Dungeon Master Kade Backus leads his friends through the exciting journey.
And each month nearly 2,000 people listen to their adventures on “Knocked Prone,” a podcast the group created to share their D&D tales.
The game is guided by a Dungeon Master, who creates worlds and writes a story for the characters to participate in. The overarching stories, which typically involve numerous sessions of game play, are called campaigns.
According to Kade, the majority of their listeners come from just a handful of locations — Logan and Salt Lake, Utah; Austin, Texas; and the Netherlands.
The idea for the podcast was born in 2020, when Kade had a friend reach out to him and ask if he wanted to play D&D. To prepare him for the game, Kade’s friend told him to listen to the podcast “Sneak Attack.”
After listening to the podcast and taking the role of Dungeon Master with his own group of friends, Kade recognized a largely untapped market in clean D&D content.
Along with is his wife, Brookelin Backus, and a group of his friends from high school, Kade started their first publicly recorded campaign in December 2020. They recorded 68 episodes detailing the quest and finished the campaign in June.
“Here we are,” he said in the studio, surrounded by microphones and fantasy lore. “Three years later.”
When some of the original cast members moved away after the first campaign, Kade started a second with returning members Brookelin and Mason Sydall, as well as two new cast-members: Marissa Zander and Kade’s brother Alec Backus.
In the podcast episodes, players take on the voices of their characters as they explore a world where a major, monopoly-holding company has begun to buy all resources to power the populations’ technological achievements.
Since the beginning of the first campaign, the podcast’s monthly listener base has grown from a meager few to just under 2,000.
Kade said Brookelin has had a large part in the growth, describing her as “a social media genius.”
“She’s awesome at what she does,” Kade said. “I just kind of followed her instruction.”
Kade is now a full-time dungeon master — either editing, writing or otherwise working to expand the podcast for nearly 40 hours a week. The group hopes to further monetize the project to allowing players a cut of the profits.
Though Kade is aware not everyone will be familiar with D&D vocabulary, he believes the story is enjoyable to everybody.
“For people who aren’t necessarily interested in D&D, it is an awesome story,” he said. “Recently, we’ve been branching out a lot more.”
You don’t need a deep understanding of D&D to appreciate the podcast, Alec added.
“It’s basically an audiobook, but you have four or five authors that are all writing it, together, at the same time,” he said.
“Knocked Prone” is available on all major podcast streaming platforms, and the group also has content on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and — most notably— Tik Tok, where they have over 26,000 followers.
Kade recommends new listeners start at the beginning of the second campaign, which takes place in the same world as the first but 1,000 years later.
“Treat it like a prequel,” Kade said, regarding the first campaign. “Campaign two, I think, is where we really shine as a podcast.”
