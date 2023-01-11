...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in
the Cache Valley, Castle Country, and western Uinta Basin.
Additional accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in Uinta County
Wyoming, the Bear River Valley, and the Wasatch Back, except 6
to 10 inches in the Park City area.
* WHERE...In Utah, Cache Valley/Utah Portion, Wasatch Back, Bear
Lake and Bear River Valley, Western Uinta Basin and Castle
Country. In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Be prepared for periods of winter driving conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511.
&&
The Idaho Commission on the Arts is currently accepting applications for Literature Fellowships and Idaho’s Writer in Residence. Idaho writers are encouraged to apply: online applications and more information can be found at: arts.idaho.gov/grants/. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
FELLOWSHIPS IN
LITERATURE recognize artistic excellence in the areas of fiction, creative non-fiction, poetry, screen writing, play writing, or other literary uses of the written word. Applicants are reviewed anonymously in a highly competitive process and judged on the basis of existing work and professional history. Award: $5,000.
IDAHO WRITER IN RESIDENCE This biennial grant is the highest literary recognition and largest financial award accorded an Idaho writer. The residency encourages an interaction with and appreciation for excellence in literature throughout the state. Anonymous applications are adjudicated by a panel of out-of-state experts in the field. The Writer in Residence is required to engage with Idaho residents through readings, craft workshops, presentations, events or projects four times a year, throughout their appointment (6/8 in underserved communities). Award: $5,000 year/2-year term.
In Brief
WHAT: Literature Fellowships and Idaho Writer in Residence grant applications
