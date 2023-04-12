bl

Bear Lake Arts Council’s rendition of “Clue,” 2021.

 Courtesy of Bear Lake Arts Council

Remember when you enjoyed the play Clue in Montpelier last year? And The Music Man the summer before that? Those productions were the work of the Bear Lake Arts Council, and you’ll probably be glad to know the council has more plays in the works.

Arsenic and Old Lace, a dark romantic comedy about drama critic Mortimer Brewster, who learns his sweet little aunts have a killer hobby, is coming up in June. Mortimer’s aunts put lonely old men out of their misery with their poisoned elderberry wine. Mortimer’s murderous older brother is bent on breaking their record of bodies buried in the cellar; he already has his next victim in mind—Mortimer. And yes, this is a comedy.


