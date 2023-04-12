...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT SUNDAY APRIL 9 TO 6 AM MDT THURSDAY APRIL 13...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache
Valley...Ogden Valley...Skyline...Uinta Mountains
* WHEN..In effect from 6 am MDT Sunday April 9 to 6 am MDT
Thursday April 13.
* IMPACTS..Warm temperatures and the intense sun will create
widespread areas of unstable wet snow. Natural and human-
triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain. People
should avoid being in avalanche terrain (off of and out from
under slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and stay clear of
avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
Bear Lake Arts Council’s rendition of “Clue,” 2021.
Remember when you enjoyed the play Clue in Montpelier last year? And The Music Man the summer before that? Those productions were the work of the Bear Lake Arts Council, and you’ll probably be glad to know the council has more plays in the works.
Arsenic and Old Lace, a dark romantic comedy about drama critic Mortimer Brewster, who learns his sweet little aunts have a killer hobby, is coming up in June. Mortimer’s aunts put lonely old men out of their misery with their poisoned elderberry wine. Mortimer’s murderous older brother is bent on breaking their record of bodies buried in the cellar; he already has his next victim in mind—Mortimer. And yes, this is a comedy.
The play will begin its two-week run—Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday—on June 5 in the Bear Lake Middle School auditorium.
But the arts council has a big event happening even sooner: “Authorpalooza” scheduled Saturday, April 15, at the Oregon Trail Center. Some 26 authors will be there to meet visitors, chat, and share their latest works. Genres will include fiction; non-fiction; romance; suspense; children’s literature; and doctrinal. It will be your chance to buy books you enjoy, personally autographed by the authors. This free event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Author Gregg Luke will be giving a workshop at 10 a.m. that morning at the same location for a ticket price of $5.
There’s more. Clue will come back for an encore this fall.
The council is also planning a children’s art camp later in the year. Children would rotate through several sessions in which local artists teach them about different art activities.
“One thing we’re hoping to do this year is an art gallery event,” later in the summer, says Tristi Pinkston, chair of the arts council. Local artists would show their works and talk with visitors about their craft.
Tristi says the mission of the arts council is to “enhance participation in the arts in the Bear Lake community by promoting cultural and artistic opportunities.” The council is an offshoot of the Montpelier Community Foundation, whose purpose is to improve and beautify the city.
Tristi’s involvement began in 2019, after a tough bout with blood clots in her lungs. She was looking for some experience that would bring intellectual and spiritual renewal. “I needed to do something brave.” Being in a play had always been on her bucket list, so when she saw invitations to read for parts in a local production of The Music Man, she auditioned. Because of the Covid pandemic, the play was not staged until 2021. Two of her sons appeared in it with her, and she says the three of them caught the “theater bug.”
Tristi, her husband, and one of her sons will appear in Arsenic and Old Lace this year. Tristi plays one of the deceptively innocent Brewster sisters. Karen Matthews plays the other. Tyler and Kami Williamson play the sweethearts, Mortimer and Elaine. James Glasgow is Teddy, the brother who believes he is Teddy Roosevelt. Benjamin and Matt Pinkston are Jonathan Brewster, the murderous older brother, and Dr. Einstein, his toady companion. Jim Goostrey, Fenton Moss, Alex Kipp, Lloyd Taylor, and Aundi Yorgason round out the cast in other roles.
Tristi originally got involved in the council by volunteering after her experience in The Music Man. She was named chair of the council last year. The council welcomes volunteers from the community to help with its projects. They can apply through the Facebook page or by emailing bearlakeartscouncil@gmail.com.
