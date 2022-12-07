I recently heard a program on Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) called, “The Way I Heard It,” aired on Saturday night at 7 p.m. Mike Rowe from “Dirty Jobs” does the narration. He is quite the storyteller.
Mike has a knack for presenting a narrative, and you don’t know who the hero of the story is until the very end. It is done in dramatic form, and after the story Mike and his co-host discuss the underlying purpose of the tale.
His most recent episode was titled, “Oh Brother.” This drama is about two brothers who have very different political views. One is Republican and the other Democrat. They argue over inflation, taxes and immigration. Much like today, only this is in the 1800s. At the end of the story a major tragedy occurs. To find out the ending you will have to check it out on TBN for yourself.
The reason I liked this particular story, was the fact that one of the brothers committed a heinous crime, like some of the crimes you might see today in the USA. Mike brought up an interesting thought. The reaction of the media, as well as that of social media, tends to bring up the crime over and over again. The relatives of the victims have to be hounded over and over again. The accused assailant almost becomes celebrated, while the victims become drowned in the notoriety.
Like in the story “Oh Brother,” what would it have been like if the person doing the crime were never named? Would that have affected future events?
I realize many of these crimes are caused by individuals that are mentally ill, yet from my perspective, our society tends to treat them all the same. Some questions we might ask: What are the underlying causes? What should we learn from these acts? What did we miss, and can it be corrected? Some ideas to consider.
We all have stories to tell. I think Mike’s are worth looking into. Each week he will have a different story and a different viewpoint to hear. Check it out. Just like we enjoyed Paul Harvey and “The Rest of the Story” years ago, you will enjoy “The Way I Heard It.”
So this is my story for now; have a blessed day and “it’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
