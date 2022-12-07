a

Peiter van Mol, “Diogenes with his lantern,” c. 1650.

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

I recently heard a program on Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) called, “The Way I Heard It,” aired on Saturday night at 7 p.m. Mike Rowe from “Dirty Jobs” does the narration. He is quite the storyteller.

Mike has a knack for presenting a narrative, and you don’t know who the hero of the story is until the very end. It is done in dramatic form, and after the story Mike and his co-host discuss the underlying purpose of the tale.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.