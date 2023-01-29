LEAGUE STANDINGS
1. The Sizzling Snackers
LEAGUE STANDINGS
1. The Sizzling Snackers
2. Studebaker’s Pizza
3. Rock & Dirt Services
4. SRS
5. Henning’s Salvage
HIGH SCRATCH GAME
Sharon Thompson 178
Korey Young (sub) 177
Karen Hacking 155
HIGH SCRATCH SERIES
Korey Young (sub) 491
Sharon Thompson 470
Laurie Sims 438
HIGH HANDICAP GAME
Sharon Thompson 237
Karen Hacking 231
Korey Young (sub) 228
HIGH HANDICAP SERIES
Korey Young (sub) 644
Megan Hennings 634
Kathy Smart 643
SPLITS CONVERTED
None
BOWLER OF THE WEEK
(subs do not qualify for special awards)
Megan Hennings 634
BOWLER OF THE MONTH
Megan Hennings 634
GAMES 175 AND OVER
Sharon Thompson 178
Korey Young (sub)177
