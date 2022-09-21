I have noticed in my recent conversations that people tend to “tippy” toe around sensitive subjects. Things that used to be black and white are now gray, or we “don’t want to rock the boat.” What ever happened to a good ol’ debate? You and I don’t need to agree about all things, but we should be able to discuss ideas and remain civil. How does one learn if not challenged by the truth?
Speaking of truth, there are some things that are absolute. For example, take gravity. The gravitational pull is a reality, a truth, that will never change. No matter how green we become we still will not fall off of the earth. I remember an old TV show, I think it was called “Truth or Consequences.” What has happened with consequences? Seems today at times there are none. Like the TV show, here today and gone tomorrow. Truth is something we must seek and preserve.
Today’s world has many resources to find information, yet we should be careful what we see and listen to. The national news and social media, while being powerful influences, must be carefully screened. You must separate the the real wheat from the chaff. Be your own fact-finder. How can you grow without hearing, seeing, and speaking truths, or do you prefer “hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil”? We are not monkeys.
One way to learn truth is to read and study the US Constitution. There are free online courses at hillsdalecollege.com. This is a private college which receives no federal funds. Check it out. Remember, the Constitution is the document your elected officials swear to uphold. I haven’t read the Idaho Constitution, but I plan to so I can find out what our local representatives have sworn to. Used to be, when a person gave an oath to something, he followed through. A person’s word meant something. Make your word count.
Don’t make your life only a push-button world. We used to know things, like phone numbers—now we push a button. We ask Google and Alexa all kinds of questions. Are we sure they have the right answers, or just what “they” want us to hear? Be careful and have a blessed day. “It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”