I have noticed in my recent conversations that people tend to “tippy” toe around sensitive subjects. Things that used to be black and white are now gray, or we “don’t want to rock the boat.” What ever happened to a good ol’ debate? You and I don’t need to agree about all things, but we should be able to discuss ideas and remain civil. How does one learn if not challenged by the truth?

Speaking of truth, there are some things that are absolute. For example, take gravity. The gravitational pull is a reality, a truth, that will never change. No matter how green we become we still will not fall off of the earth. I remember an old TV show, I think it was called “Truth or Consequences.” What has happened with consequences? Seems today at times there are none. Like the TV show, here today and gone tomorrow. Truth is something we must seek and preserve.

