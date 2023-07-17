There is nothing like the allure of the old west and a time that has long since passed. But every now and then there comes along a sport or an event that takes you back in time to that era long forgotten.
For the past 31 years there has been just such an event going on. At first, it was inspired by the old movie of a handsome cowboy out of Wyoming that made a trip to Australia.
After seeing that movie, there were two older gentlemen who, on their way back to Forsyth, Montana, came up with an event that has grown from a few members of the local shooting club, to an event that draws shooters from all over the United States and other parts of the world. They compete in some old-style shooting event. And that is the origin of the event called “Quigley.”
I am not sure just how many years that members from our area—Montpelier, Soda Springs, and nearby—have been traveling to this event, but it has been several members and several years.
Last year was my first exposure to this event. It was the 30th anniversary of the event and there were 468 shooters that partook.
It always takes place on Father’s Day, and no matter the weather the shoot goes on. I think that 2020 was the first time the event has been cancelled, another victory for Covid-19.
There are six targets to shoot at. Target No. 1 is a 5-foot-by-7-foot steel shape of a buffalo, at 805 yards. No. 2 is a 48-inch diameter octagon, at 600 yards. No. 3 is a rectangle 28 inches by 32 inches, at 530 yards. No. 4 is a diamond, 24 inches in diameter, at 405 yards. No. 5 is a rectangle, 22 inches by 28 inches at 417 yards; and No. 6 is a bucket, 28 inches on the top by 22 inches on the bottom and 32 inches high, set at 350 yards. All of the targets are shot in a sitting position using cross sticks, but the last one, the bucket, is shot off-hand standing. All shooters, regardless of age, shoot the same distances.
Think of an era weapon, like a 40-65, 30-inch octagon barrel, holding that off-hand in a 12-mph wind and trying to stay on target. Oh, by the way, most of the shooters are using open iron sites; you can use a traditional 1-inch tube scope, but it does not help much. Not as easy as it may seem. Many of these era guns are of the “old” Sharps-style rifles, the old buffalo guns.
There are eight shots fired at each target, for a total of 48 points for a perfect round. In the process, every target that is hit all 8 times, there is a pin awarded for that shooter on that target, not an easy feat as it may seem. Most of the shooters have to shoot with winds blowing from 3 to 25 mph and sometimes in the rain and snow, weather that Montana is famous for. The elements make the challenge just that much more interesting.
This year again featured a group of local shooters that made the trek north into the Montana country to have a go of this era shooting, along with about 600 other participants.
One of our members in this event came in 6th place.
Another of our members, and first-time goer to Quigley, made the comment to me that he could not believe that he has lived around here this long and never knew of this great and fun shooting event, “so close.” Just over 1000 miles round-trip for most of us.
This year one of our youngest members, Morgan Smith, son of Tyler and Charity Smith, shooting a lever action 38-55, took first place in what they call the Small Fry Division. Pretty sure he will be going back next year to try and improve on that score. I know that I am going to try, even though his score beat my score from last year.
Well, hope to see you all on the next adventure. You are never too old to be young.
