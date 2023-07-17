r
submitted

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

There is nothing like the allure of the old west and a time that has long since passed. But every now and then there comes along a sport or an event that takes you back in time to that era long forgotten.

For the past 31 years there has been just such an event going on. At first, it was inspired by the old movie of a handsome cowboy out of Wyoming that made a trip to Australia.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.