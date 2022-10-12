Eaton

Steve Kirsch interviews clinical psychologist Cindy Eaton, Oct. 8.

On October 8, 2022, I interviewed Cindy Eaton, who is a clinical psychologist. The interview was shot in the evening in downtown Los Altos (video here: tinyurl.com/2c835tmk).

I asked her what she thought of AB2098. She had not heard of the bill, so I described that it prohibited doctors from talking to their patients (only for COVID) freely; they had to restrict their speech to the “medical consensus.” She thought this was a bad idea.

