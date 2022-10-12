On October 8, 2022, I interviewed Cindy Eaton, who is a clinical psychologist. The interview was shot in the evening in downtown Los Altos (video here: tinyurl.com/2c835tmk).
I asked her what she thought of AB2098. She had not heard of the bill, so I described that it prohibited doctors from talking to their patients (only for COVID) freely; they had to restrict their speech to the “medical consensus.” She thought this was a bad idea.
About fifteen minutes after the interview ended, she came back and DEMANDED I delete her interview IMMEDIATELY and to show her I deleted it.
I asked her why.
She said after the interview that she read the NY Times article on AB2098 which said it regulated COVID-19 MISINFORMATION.
She said I totally misled her!
She’s said that now she understands what the bill is for, she is STRONGLY in FAVOR of censoring COVID misinformation so she wanted to take back what she said.
But as you can see from the video, her claims of misrepresentation are clearly false. I described exactly what the bill prohibited while avoiding the use of the pejorative term “misinformation.”
She then said if I didn’t delete the video, she would stand there and tell everyone not to talk to me. After all, that’s what all respectable medical professionals do when they change their minds about a topic, right?
I said I described the bill accurately; she should read the text of the bill.
She refused to read the bill.
Instead, she then stood around telling everyone not to talk to me because I was misrepresenting the bill (you know, the bill that she herself refused to read).
When that wasn’t enough to get me to delete the video, she called the Los Altos Police Department.
Two officers arrived and agreed she had no standing. First of all, there was no criminal activity for the cops to be called.
Secondly, there is no civil action for her either since she consented to be filmed.
Words Matter
Isn’t it amazing how reading a NY Times article which refers to disagreement with the mainstream consensus as “misinformation” can instantly shift someone’s opinion?
To me, what was fascinating about this incident is how the description of the bill makes a huge difference:
When the bill is described as prohibiting speech between a doctor and a patient which doesn’t agree with the mainstream medical consensus, that is BAD.
But when the NY Times characterizes the bill as punishing “medical misinformation,” that same bill is now GOOD.
The bill itself says:
“Misinformation” means false information that is contradicted by contemporary scientific consensus contrary to the standard of care.
So nothing changed other than using the term misinformation. Once it is misinformation, then censoring doctors goes from being bad to good. Cindy was adamant about that.
I asked Cindy about the war on fat, where all the doctors thought fat was bad. If a doctor told a diabetic patient to reduce carbs and increase fats, she would have her license to practice medicine taken away (if the bill was extended to cover non-COVID-19 information). Cindy had no comment.
I’d have loved to have asked Cindy, why the limitation for COVID-19?? What if a doctor disagreed with the medical consensus on your cancer treatment protocol? Should that doctor have their medical license revoked?
But she didn’t want to talk about that either.
Also, one doctor from Stanford Hospital walked by but he refused to comment on the bill. I got the sense he liked working at Stanford and wanted to keep his job.
So doctors don’t feel safe talking about a bill that censors them.
We live in interesting times.
Next step for California: Extend AB 2098 to all fields of medicine so anyone who doesn’t comply with the consensus loses their license. After all, why stop with COVID-19?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.