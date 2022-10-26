Will the wonders
never cease
This paper received a press release from Southeastern Idaho Public Health last week, touting new “bivalent” injections for your kids.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 Bivalent Vaccines for younger age groups. The Pfizer Bivalent is now authorized for children ages 5 and older, while the Moderna Bivalent is authorized for children ages 6 and older...
“The timing of these approved updated boosters couldn’t be better. Respiratory viruses circulate during the colder months and with people spending more time indoors, now is the time to receive an extra level of protection which targets these variants and prevents transmission of this virus,” said Maggie Mann, Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s Director.
So, if your kids enjoyed their first round of shots and didn’t suffer a stroke, myocarditis, or a destroyed reproductive system (after all, why would they!), great news: the update shots are ready. Steve Kirsch has a word to say about all this on page 7.
Strange brew
If you’re one of the pesky types who enjoys reading science apart from the government-approved version, there’s an interesting one out of Italy, where scientists studied the blood of people who had become ill following mRNA injections.
In the present study we analyzed with a dark-field optical microscope the peripheral blood drop from 1,006 symptomatic subjects after inoculation with an mRNA injection (Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna), starting from March 2021. There were 948 subjects (94% of the total sample) whose blood showed aggregation of erythrocytes and the presence of particles of various shapes and sizes of unclear origin one month after the mRNA inoculation. In 12 subjects, blood was examined with the same method before vaccination, showing a perfectly normal hematological distribution. The alterations found after the inoculation of the mRNA injections further reinforce the suspicion that the modifications were due to the so-called “vaccines” themselves.
The paper includes some impressive photos of the things they found, including “self-luminescent” (that’s glow-in-the-dark to you and me) particles. Full paper in PDF format: tinyurl.com/2whttsfn
The view from down unda
Meanwhile in Australia, one of the most injected and coerced countries on the planet, all-cause deaths for 2022 are running 17% higher than normal, per recent government statistics. In theory, this is after they heroically stopped the pandemic by pushing mRNA jabs on the population and enforcing intense lockdowns and quarantine measures.
Why all the death still? Maybe the new bivalents will sort it out.
One guy who is keeping his head low and dodging the shots in Koala Land is nationalist personality Blair Cottrell. His latest missive:
Tall-poppy syndrome is rampant throughout my country.
If you don’t know what that is, it’s when the average or below-average try to “cut down” anything better than or above them.
This happens at pretty much every level of society, in public, at work, in politics etc.
The default philosophy of the academia can basically be summed up as tall-poppy syndrome:
When man outperforms woman, cut man down.
When white achieves more than black, cut down the whites.
The weak, the lazy and the sick cluster up to mock and denigrate the strong, until the land has finally achieved the only real “equality” which can be achieved.
And because this “democracy” values not the individual but prefers the dead weight of numbers, under such a system the inferior will always outnumber better men.
The results you can see for yourself: A society home to those not inspired by beauty, they instead resent it for shining a light on their own ugliness. Here you’ll find yourself living among a strange people who laugh at the honest and integral, then act shocked to find knives in their backs.
Here there can be no honesty because the liars are too many, no beauty because it would offend the ugly and no admiration of strength, because it’s more “inclusive” (and profitable) for the people to be weak.
You can catch more of Blair on Telegram at t.me/realblaircottrell. Thank you for reading.
