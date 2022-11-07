Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Things are gonna get stranger What a week for reality enjoyers—hard to know where to begin. If you’ve been reading this column, you already know that folks with microscopes are finding the most curious things in the Covid injections, and in the blood of the injected.

What’s astonishing this week is to see it start to cross into the mainstream press. Behold the Spectator of Australia, which cites, among other sources, the same Italian research we discussed here a couple weeks back:


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.