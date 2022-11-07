Things are gonna get stranger What a week for reality enjoyers—hard to know where to begin. If you’ve been reading this column, you already know that folks with microscopes are finding the most curious things in the Covid injections, and in the blood of the injected.
What’s astonishing this week is to see it start to cross into the mainstream press. Behold the Spectator of Australia, which cites, among other sources, the same Italian research we discussed here a couple weeks back:
So is there graphene oxide in the Pfizer shots? What Nixon found, and filmed, is bizarre to say the least. Inside a droplet of vaccine are strange mechanical structures. They seem motionless at first but when Nixon used time-lapse photography to condense 48 hours of footage into two minutes, it showed what appear to be mechanical arms assembling and disassembling glowing rectangular structures that look like circuitry and micro chips. These are not ‘manufactured products’ in the CDC’s words because they construct and deconstruct themselves but the formation of the crystals seems to be stimulated by electromagnetic radiation and stops when the slide with the vaccine is shielded by a Faraday bag. Nixon’s findings are similar to those of teams in New Zealand, Germany, Spain and South Korea.
I initially included in this column a link to some of the timelapse footage, but YouTube now tells me: “This video is not available anymore.” Ya don’t say!
No refunds
As the narrative collapses like a Chinese bridge, you’re also seeing some impressive heel-turns by people who, a year ago, were calling for Covid/vax skeptics to be outcast, locked up, or worse.
Julie Powell on Twitter, 10/1/21: “I would argue that COVID does kill some of the right people. The anti-vaxxers/maskers are dying in legions.”
CNN, 11/1/22: “Julie Powell, food writer behind ‘Julie & Julia,’ dead at 49 ...Her death was confirmed to the New York Times by her husband, Eric Powell, who said the cause was cardiac arrest.”
Coincidence? We’ll never know. Among the still-living injection promoters, cartoonist Scott Adams is a becoming a sight to behold. The very wealthy creator of “Dilbert,” who a year ago was chiding anti-vaxxers as buffoons, these days sings a different tune. From a livestream last week:
When you ask me if I’m feeling better or depressed, I’m sort of in the process of rebuilding an illusion that I can live in without pain. And I’m not quite there yet. Because I can still see too much ugly. And I can’t live happily in a world with this much ugly around me...
And I’m trying as hard as I can to rebuild a protective imaginary shield of “everything’s fine” when it isn’t. It definitely isn’t. But you have to build up a little wall of imaginary protection. So I’m building up a wall of imaginary protection as efficiently as I can, but it’s hard work.
Physically, I haven’t figured out how to fix my physical problem. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to exercise again. Let me just give you an idea. It’s possible that I will never have another personal relationship for the rest of my life. It’s possible that I’ll never exercise again for the rest of my life. That’s my current physical situation.
Now it could be that I can work through those things and everything will be fine. I could be better by next week. But the length of time it’s been, and the fact I don’t even have a clue what’s wrong, and I’m at that certain age where things fall apart, suggests that I’m at the end of my life.
...I can tell you, if I felt like this in a year, I would look to kill myself.
With your eyes seeing what they’ve seen over the last three years, know that the people pushing these things have only just begun. Go forth with eyes open, and vaya con Dios.
