CDA to Bundy:
shut it down
Several days after Ammon Bundy toured Bear Lake County without a hitch, the campaign had to cancel an event in Coeur d’Alene, apparently due to pressure put on the planned venues by forces hostile to Bundy. From a campaign text:
Unfortunately, the Keep Idaho Idaho Rally planned in Coeur d’Alene for this afternoon, October 1, has been canceled. The Eagles revoked our contract two days before the event. Our second venue, Sunset Motors, backed out after receiving negative Yelp reviews. We thank you for your understanding.
Was it the left? Was it Gov. Little’s folks? We may never know. What is clear is that when pressure comes from the left, the system will fold like a cheap suit to accommodate it.
For comparison, see the Pride event held in CDA in June: the police department appeared on event flyers as a sponsor, alongside the Church of Satan (true story). When right-wing group Patriot Front traveled to CDA to protest, police arrested the whole group in transit and charged them with “conspiracy to riot.” This despite the group having a long history of demonstrations and none resembling a riot.
Sound like a constitutional issue perhaps? Nope, not as long you call them “white supremacists.” The left wants them dead, the right won’t defend them, and the press has its favorite villain. So it goes.
Clot shots getting some rough press
Out of Germany comes an autopsy finding spike proteins in the heart and brain of a 76-year-old, who died three weeks after receiving his third Covid shot. From the academic write-up:
However, histopathological analyses of the brain uncovered previously unsuspected findings, including acute vasculitis (predominantly lymphocytic) as well as multifocal necrotizing encephalitis of unknown etiology with pronounced inflammation including glial and lymphocytic reaction. In the heart, signs of chronic cardiomyopathy as well as mild acute lympho-histiocytic myocarditis and vasculitis were present. Although there was no history of COVID-19 for this patient, immunohistochemistry for SARS-CoV-2 antigens (spike and nucleocapsid proteins) was performed. Surprisingly, only spike protein but no nucleocapsid protein could be detected within the foci of inflammation in both the brain and the heart, particularly in the endothelial cells of small blood vessels. Since no nucleocapsid protein could be detected, the presence of spike protein must be ascribed to vaccination rather than to viral infection. The findings corroborate previous reports of encephalitis and myocarditis caused by gene-based COVID-19 vaccines.
At some point people are going to realize that the shots are wreaking amazing carnage. In the meantime, most of your “experts” and authorities are taking their paychecks and keeping their heads firmly in the sand. I notice the billboard on the highway north of town still coaches: “Choose to get vaccinated.”
For our part, we can only say: “Choose to think for yourself.”
Thank you for reading.
