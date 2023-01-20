Local health professionals are calling upon community members to take steps to protect themselves, their families and their communities against influenza.
In a joint statement, The Bear River Health Department, Logan Regional Hospital, Cache Valley Hospital and Brigham City Community Hospital said the total number of reported positive flu tests in the Bear River Health District has passed the total number of cases in the past five seasons.
After an early start to the cold and flu season, cases of influenza and other respiratory illnesses have increased in the past few months, according to BRHD epidemiologist Tanesha Stoker in the statement. Although, positive flu test results are beginning to trend downward.
“The trend is in the right direction, but it is unclear whether it will continue through the remainder of the flu season,” Stoker said in the statement.
As of now, the number of influenza-associated hospitalizations in the district has not reached a critical point, according to the statement. To keep these numbers on a downward trend, the BRHD, Intermountain Healthcare and MountainStar Healthcare are encouraging individuals to get the flu vaccine.
In the statement, medical director of the BRHD, Dr. Prafulla Garg, said getting a flu shot can reduce both the risk of contracting the flu and the severity of symptoms if a person does get sick. According to her, prevention is all the more important with the nationwide shortage of influenza treatment medication.
“This year’s flu vaccine has been very effective at both preventing illness and reducing hospitalizations,” Garg said. “It is not too late to get vaccinated for the flu.”
Additionally, individuals should stay home when sick and practice good hygiene. When flu symptoms become severe, individuals are encouraged by the district to seek treatment in an emergency room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.