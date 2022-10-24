Executive summary
The single VAERS category with the most elevated events in the COVID vaccines has always been women’s reproductive issues.
In this article, we show that vaccines in the past which caused significantly lower adverse events were stopped.
Why aren’t the COVID vaccines stopped? It’s because the CDC doesn’t disclose the safety issues to the public.
Could there be another source of these effects? No, because they are correlated to the vaccination (read the case reports).
Women will be furious when they eventually learn the truth about what the medical community and CDC have done to them.
Unfortunately, I think this will take many years.
Introduction
On June 10, 2021, Robert Malone and I were featured on the DarkHorse podcast. We pointed out to the world that the COVID vaccines accumulate in the ovaries (technically, it is the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) which is the carrier for the mRNA but that’s a detail). YouTube removed the episode after 1 million views, presumably in order to protect the public from learning the truth. Their nameless censors are smarter than Bret Weinstein of course.
The implications of our warning were clearly evident in the VAERS reports at the time.
Here we are more than a year after that episode and it’s still happening. The latest data for miscarriages and stillbirths from the new page on reproductive health issues on OpenVAERS are shown on the accompanying chart.
The data for menstrual disorders (including menstrual bleeding, vaginal and uterine hemorrhages) are through the roof as well (graph at stevekirsh.substack.com).
There are three important things to keep in mind here:
1) When the top graph was slightly elevated in the past, the vaccines responsible for the increase were pulled from the market (see the OpenVAERS page and look for the ** note). However, as you can clearly see, the COVID vaccines are much worse, but they are untouchable. The adverse event rates are sky high in comparison to previous vaccines and nobody is going to say anything. Any physician who shows this data to women will be fired and, if they are in California, also lose their license. Their motto with respect to the COVID vaccines is “See something? Say nothing!”
2) For each graph, you’ll want to scale the # of reports by at least a factor of 41 to estimate the true number of events. This is due to the underreporting factor in VAERS (the URF). In other words, we are talking about millions of women who are affected.
3) The large sudden increase in the number of reports posted after the COVID vaccines rolled out is not due to overreporting as I noted in a previous article. In fact, the COVID vaccines appear to be underreported by a factor of 5.4x relative to other vaccines. So the reality in terms of the difference between the COVID vaccines vs. other vaccines is 5x worse than shown in the graph. In any normal world, these vaccines would be pulled from the market.
It’s a real shame that the CDC isn’t saying anything about these graphs, isn’t it? The CDC is completely silent. The mainstream media is keeping quiet about it too, choosing to completely ignore the issue.
When women find out that they’ve been misled like this, they will not be happy. However, thanks to the censorship and the lack of coverage by the mainstream media, most women are never going to find out for years, maybe decades.
But I wanted all my readers to know the truth now.
More information about these rates (and how other vaccines were pulled when they caused a fraction of these events) can be found on the newly updated OpenVAERS page on reproductive health. Links are on my site.
Steve Kirsh writes at stevekirsch.substack.com.
