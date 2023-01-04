a

Konstantin Stoitzner, “Portrait of a woodworker with a pipe,” c. 1934.

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It’s a brand new year and we are supposed to make resolutions for a bright, shiny future. The other day I picked up my vintage pair of scissors and it caused me to think about the old things I have that are better than new. So instead of looking forward to made-up New Year’s resolutions that rarely last, I’m going to look back on greatness and appreciate products of the past which still serve:

•My grandmother’s scissors. They’re heavy, sharp, and still cut like new after 100 years. My grandmother made all her own dresses, and these scissors were part of her sewing essentials. I don’t sew much, but use these scissors exclusively for my occasional need for cutting fabric. They cut perfectly. I hide them from my husband so he doesn’t use them for cutting cardboard. I also hide them from myself so I don’t do the same.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.