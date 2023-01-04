It’s a brand new year and we are supposed to make resolutions for a bright, shiny future. The other day I picked up my vintage pair of scissors and it caused me to think about the old things I have that are better than new. So instead of looking forward to made-up New Year’s resolutions that rarely last, I’m going to look back on greatness and appreciate products of the past which still serve:
•My grandmother’s scissors. They’re heavy, sharp, and still cut like new after 100 years. My grandmother made all her own dresses, and these scissors were part of her sewing essentials. I don’t sew much, but use these scissors exclusively for my occasional need for cutting fabric. They cut perfectly. I hide them from my husband so he doesn’t use them for cutting cardboard. I also hide them from myself so I don’t do the same.
•The 1930s General Electric refrigerator. Stout and square with a round motor on top that makes it look like an alien, it still chills like it did back in the day. We have a new refrigerator that serves our main purposes, but the old GE stands by as a testament of how things were once made to last.
•My dad’s hammer. He actually had lots of hammers, but one is my favorite. It has a wood handle, slightly grimy, smooth and worn from decades of use. My dad and grandfather built houses with it. I didn’t inherit my dad’s carpentry skills, but once in awhile I need a hammer and this one hits the nail on the head every time.
•A 1980s Braun electric citrus juicer. A Christmas gift from my husband decades ago, I use it now more than ever. I expect one day it will quit on me, because the 1980s was right on the edge of things becoming cheaply made, but for now it does the job and I have no desire to replace it.
•Is there any better example of “old” being superior than a vintage cast iron skillet? Griswold, to be exact. Griswold made the finest cast iron cookware ever, and its flawless cooking surface makes me reach for the Griswold every time.
•My 1975 El Camino. During the recent December “Bear Laker” storm, I went outside to start the old car. Despite the swirling wind, sideways snow, and plummeting temperatures, it started right up. The newer, expensive rig did not start at all. Though we don’t rely on the old car to get us through Logan Canyon this time of year, driving it in the summer is pure joy—a reminder of when cars were cool and we were proud to own them. I don’t think any of the new cars on the road today will be around in 48 years.
That’s my New Year’s list of my favorite old things. What vintage treasures do you still use that works better than new?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.