Some may say they are not ready for snow, or it is too early. Last week we got a taste of our first snowfall. One thing about the weather: we do not control it. The weather will change and do what it wants. We can count on a few things, such as the rise and set of the sun each day. It will be windy, rivers will run, and we will get hungry. “A doughnut a day could keep that hunger away.”
Seasonal change can be a blessing. Think of the fellas doing roofing in the heat of summer. I bet they were glad when evening came and a breeze cooled them off. We are kind of like that. Sometimes the heat of a moment or confrontation is too much, and we look for a change in the weather. Circumstances in our life can get unbearable, like the heat on a rooftop. Since we can’t control the weather, what can we do to control the temperature of our life? Do you get up in the morning and say, “Oh well, another stupid day to go through 'til I reach tomorrow"? What a waste of a life.
Did you know you are one of a kind? There is no one else on this earth like you, not even if you have an identical twin. Twins may look alike but there is something different in their personalities. You can choose to be who you really are, and you can affect the outcome of a heated conversation. You don’t have to believe what is said on social media or act according to the latest trendy behavior.
For example, begin the day with a thought: I am choosing to have a good day. I don’t know what is coming at me today, but it will be good. I choose to have a mild “temperature” day. I heard a story about a boy with Down's Syndrome who was in high school, and the coach let him play in the last quarter of the basketball game. He shot six three-pointers and they won the game! The “power of that moment” for him went viral and inspired other kids to do their best and never stop trying. We never know when we might have such a moment that impacts another person in a such a way.
So when seasons change and we have an opportunity to react differently, let’s change our temperature for the good. Snowfalls cover the ground and make it clean and bright. Fresh crisp air, even when cold is exhilarating to say the least. You know, without fresh air we would not be here. The breath of life should be enough to begin a thank-full day. How you approach change determines who you are. I want those changes to help me grow to be a softer personality, to be sensitive to others and be truthful in what I believe. I believe in God and love my country. I am thankful I was born in the USA. God bless America, and “it is a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.