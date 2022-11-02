a
Claude Monet

Some may say they are not ready for snow, or it is too early. Last week we got a taste of our first snowfall. One thing about the weather: we do not control it. The weather will change and do what it wants. We can count on a few things, such as the rise and set of the sun each day. It will be windy, rivers will run, and we will get hungry. “A doughnut a day could keep that hunger away.”

Seasonal change can be a blessing. Think of the fellas doing roofing in the heat of summer. I bet they were glad when evening came and a breeze cooled them off. We are kind of like that. Sometimes the heat of a moment or confrontation is too much, and we look for a change in the weather. Circumstances in our life can get unbearable, like the heat on a rooftop. Since we can’t control the weather, what can we do to control the temperature of our life? Do you get up in the morning and say, “Oh well, another stupid day to go through 'til I reach tomorrow"? What a waste of a life.


